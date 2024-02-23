Google has adjusted its search to comply with EU regulations. Yelp claims results will be even more unfair





The experiment found that about 73 percent of the roughly 500 people using the new design clicked on results that stayed within Google's ecosystem. When Google tested the design it is phasing out in Europe with a small group of about 250 people, it increased clicks by 55 percent.

Yelp also tested new design variations. In the version Google shared with regulators, a new box featuring review websites is placed above the map widget. It has been successful in attracting people to try Google alternatives, with only about 44% of consumers participating in the experiment remaining with the search giant. Boxes and widgets are treated equally by Google's search algorithms, but the order in which features appear changes based on those calculations. Yelp's concern is that Google wins too often.

Yelp has told EU regulators that in order to produce fairer results, Google will instead modify the map widget on search results pages to include business listings and ratings from a number of providers, and data from Google's directory on Yelp. He suggested that it should be placed alongside the following.

Companies such as Yelp, which have been critical of the test changes, are calling on the European Commission to immediately open an investigation into Google, with the DMA enforcement set to begin on March 7th.

David Segal, Yelp's vice president of public policy, said Yelp is asking regulators to force Google to fully comply with both the letter and spirit of the DMA. Google will soon be violating both. Because if you look at what Google has announced, it's clear that its services still have the best assets.

EU officials say not everything they've seen so far appears to be up to par, but they won't be able to give more specifics until March 7. They are well aware of Yelps' concerns, said Gerald de Graaf, head of the EU's San Francisco office. The Commission will vigorously enforce the DMA and make full use of enforcement actions where necessary to ensure that the DMA maximizes the benefits of market opening and increases opportunities for innovation. He said:

This is not the first time that gatekeepers at Google and other major platforms have been accused by the DMA of proposing adjustments that circumvent the spirit of the EU's new rules.

Other Google divisions affected by the law, including Android, Chrome, and Maps, as well as similar gatekeepers such as Apple, Meta, and Amazon, have not yet made public their full compliance plans. But a coalition of thousands of small and medium-sized enterprises, including encryption software maker Proton and Norwegian media company Schibsted, says what has been disclosed so far is insufficient. The group writes that a new era on the internet should begin next month, at least for Europeans. It would be a shame if that new era got off to a false start.

fair play

The DMA provisions that apply to Google's search business are intended to prevent websites that compete with some of Google's more specialized search tools from being unfairly demoted in search results. Yelp isn't the only site to criticize Google's proposed fixes.

The new rules also require Google to treat search results for Google Hotels, Google Flights, Google Shopping and similar services in a fair, transparent, and non-discriminatory manner. Flight comparison competitors such as Skyscanner complain that the first result for queries like London-Paris flights is a Google Flights widget with airlines, prices, and schedules. This is a much richer and more visible interface than the standard links to Skyscanner and other flight comparison sites. However, Google is starting to add more visually appealing options.

