Technology enhances student success at UCF





Student success comes in many forms, and UCF's eponymous department takes just as many approaches to putting students on the right path.

Senior Professor Rais Guimarães has personally benefited from the recently launched Academic Advocate Program, which provides targeted support to students at risk of falling behind academically. Originally from Brazil, Guimarães chose to double major in International and Global Studies and Creative Writing in order to pursue a career in the field of international aid.

Lais Guimarães, International and Global Studies and Creative Writing student

Guimarães' online classes went well until her final semester, but she needed an intermediate French course to complete her degree, which was only offered in person. If that happens, graduation will be postponed beyond the four years covered by the scholarship. It was impossible to drive two hours from St. Augustine, Florida to Orlando.

I felt helpless, says Guimarães.

A direct phone call from academic advocate Emily Asaro changed everything. Asaro worked with Guimarães for months to find a solution and eventually found an alternative source for the class. Regular communications from Asaro reassured Guimarães.

She was very attentive and kind, Guimarães said.

After graduating in August, Guimarães returned to pursuing a career in international aid. Asaro says that is the biggest reward.

These students have very big goals and dreams. I see their potential, she says. Any role I or my supporters can play in smoothing the path to achieving these goals is valuable.

Individual success stories are a great source of motivation, and the data supports the anecdotes.

UCF continues to set new records for student retention rates, including a new record of 98.3% return rate for first-year undergraduate students from summer/fall 2023 to spring 2024. More than 7,000 students continued their first year at UCF, a promising sign for their future senior year. – Annual graduation rates and final employment.

This new record shows that our commitment to student success and well-being, a top priority in the university's strategic plan, is paying off, said Paul Dorsall, senior vice president for student success. Masu. This high retention rate from fall to spring is thanks to our faculty and staff, who work tirelessly to help students grow both academically and socially at UCF.

Students also benefit from Knightbot, a chat bot that can answer questions on more than 1,200 topics, including financial aid, admissions, registration, housing, contact searches, policy information, and more. Currently, the chatbot answers 3,100 questions a week across dozens of her UCF websites, giving students access to her 24/7 information.

Additional text features provide targeted reminders to students about financial aid updates and deadlines, registration announcements, and other important opportunities.

More recently, UCF has redefined student support by combining traditional advising with success coaching, allowing for more active and ongoing relationships with students. Under UCF's new academic success coaching model, each student is assigned an academic success coach. They work together toward academic, career, and personal goals, and coaches help students strengthen the skills needed to achieve those goals.

In order to improve the final outcome and help students reach the goals they set, we needed to focus on the starting line, said David E., assistant vice president for Academic Success Coaching and UCF Higher Education Coaching Academy. said Jenny Sumner, Executive Director of.

Academic advocates like Asaro use data to provide targeted support to students who are falling behind. Conversations with students uncover the barriers that are holding them back, such as financial aid, housing, and academic challenges, and advocates connect students directly with available resources. This expansion of a relational approach to advising will reduce the size of a university like his UCF and increase its sense of community, said Lucas Novoa, senior director of academic advocacy.

“UCF’s size is an advantage for us because it allows us to provide students with multiple tools to overcome obstacles,” Novoa says. Our current focus is on increasing personal and relational support, offering plans uniquely tailored to students' needs.

