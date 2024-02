Google denies that Gmail was shut down following virus hoax

Getty Images

Google was forced to publicly say that Gmail is “here to stay” after a rumor spread widely on social media that it was being shut down.

A post on X (formerly Twitter), which has been viewed more than 7 million times, claimed it would shut down in August.

Google has adopted the same platform to reject false claims.

Telecommunications experts told the BBC it was a “classic example” of the dangers of misinformation.

“Most people believe what they see online and lack the tools and processes to check the facts,” said Richard Bagnall, boss of communications assessment firm CARMA.

“Social networks can act with impunity and feed their audiences unfiltered and unverified information, but this Gmail incident will not be the last we see.”

All social media platforms struggle to stop misinformation, but Company X has been particularly criticized on this issue, with the EU expected to rank worse than other countries in terms of spreading falsehoods in 2023. He claimed that.

The company has previously said that while it is working to “tack on hate speech,” it also wants to “protect free speech.”

The BBC asked X for comment on the hoax, which appears to be based on an actual email sent by Google in 2023. The BBC has informed people that Gmail will stop accessing its most basic HTML view.

The original HTML view was used when Gmail launched in 2004 and is unrecognizable to most people using the service today.

“We're in touch to share important updates about Gmail,” the viral post reads.

“After years of connecting millions of people around the world, enabling seamless communication and fostering countless connections, Gmail's journey is coming to an end.”

According to Statista, Gmail is the world's most popular email service, with more than 1.5 billion active users worldwide.

And it's true that Google has shut down some of its services in recent years, despite strongly rejecting the false claims in the hoax messages.

In 2023 alone, Google discontinued its Stadia gaming service and Snapchat-like YouTube Stories feature, and began closing down old, inactive Gmail accounts.

The company has announced plans to shut down Google Podcasts, effectively replacing the feature with YouTube Music, which is also owned by the company.

