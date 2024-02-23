Apple announces surprising new iPhone features that will change everything





There were already plenty of reasons to look forward to the next iPhone update, scheduled for early March. But now Apple has announced something totally unexpected, and it's going to be a big change. Get ready for quantum computer protection for iMessage. seriously.

iOS 17.4 brings innovative upgrades to iMessages.

David Phelan

Updates for February 23rd are as follows. This post was first published on February 22, 2024.

“Today, we are announcing the most significant cryptographic security upgrade in iMessage history with the introduction of PQ3, a breakthrough post-quantum cryptographic protocol that advances end-to-end state-of-the-art technology,” Apple said in a support note issued on February 21. I will announce it.” Exit secure messaging.

If you thought Apple already introduced encryption to iMessage, you'd be right. But this takes things to another level. Apple says this will be the strongest security property of any large-scale messaging protocol in the world.

Other services are also focusing on security, with Signal announcing post-quantum encryption security enhancements. Apple welcomes this and says it provides Level 2 security. Until iOS 17.4, the current iMessage security is managed at Level 1 from Apple's perspective, just like WhatsApp. When iOS 17.4 is released, PQ3 will reach level 3 security, as determined by Apple.

It will also be distributed to other Apple platforms with iMessage: iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch.

If you're wondering where quantum computing comes into play, this is it. It is believed that in the future, quantum computers will be able to overcome the levels of encryption currently available. This means, for example, that if a hacker can get the image now, they can figure out what you're saying when quantum computers become available.

Messaging security level defined by Apple.

apple

According to Apple, a sufficiently powerful quantum computer could solve these classical mathematical problems in a fundamentally different way, theoretically fast enough to threaten the security of end-to-end encrypted communications. There is a possibility that it can be resolved. Quantum computers with this capability do not yet exist, but attackers with extremely rich resources are already preparing for the advent of quantum computers, taking advantage of the rapidly declining cost of modern data storage. can do. The premise is simple. Such an attacker can collect large amounts of current encrypted data and save it all to a file for future reference. Although we cannot currently decrypt this data, we can preserve it until we have a quantum computer that can decrypt it in the future. This is an attack scenario known as Harvest Now, Decrypt Later.

People who don't want others to see their messages, whether it's harmless nonsense like “I'm on the bus now, I'll be home at 8pm” or detailed business-critical messages or strategic plans sent in a war zone. No.

Privacy is central to Apple, and the company describes it as a fundamental human right. This type of security upgrade is welcome and provides real peace of mind.

For more information on security, see this post by Forbes contributor Zak Doffmans.

Updated on February 23rd. If you want quantum security on your iPhone and it also sounds really good, let's be honest, it's easy to set up. If you have the public version or developer beta version installed on your phone, it will automatically upgrade to his PQ3 protection. If you don't, you'll be updated when the general release of iOS 17.4 is released in early March.

Apple says this is not an immediate switch: Support for PQ3 will begin rolling out with the public release of iOS 17.4, iPadOS 17.4, macOS 14.4, and watchOS 10.4, with the corresponding developer preview. and a beta version is already available. Release. iMessage conversations between devices that support PQ3 will automatically transition to post-quantum encryption protocols. As we gain experience operating iMessage's PQ3 on a large global scale, we plan to completely replace the existing protocol in all supported conversations this year.

As Apple says, there are a lot of iMessage users, so replacing the protocol by the end of 2024 will be quite an effort.

Note that the devices at both ends of the message must be running iOS 17.4 to activate the PQ3 encryption protocol (this is because I think blue bubbles are better than green bubbles). Another way Apple is helping us believe that Android smartphones, by definition, don't have iOS 17.4 (PQ3). Also, not all iPhones can run iOS 17.4, so this protocol is not applicable.

