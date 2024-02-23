Boost your productivity with Leo Brave's privacy-protecting AI assistant now integrates with PDF and Google Drive





Last September, we released an innovation roadmap for Leo, Brave's privacy-preserving AI assistant built directly into your browser.

Today, we're excited to announce that we've completed another part of our roadmap. Leo can now work with his PDF and Google Drive files. Leo seamlessly integrates with these popular productivity apps and document types to help you save time and get more done at school or work while protecting your privacy. .

How to build documentation support

Leo, the AI ​​assistant built into Brave, recently gained new capabilities to understand how to assist users while using web-based tools and workflows. in particular:

By using the accessibility tree in the PDF's metadata, Leo can understand the underlying semantic structure of the PDF document.

By leveraging a technology called optical character recognition (OCR) in an app that appears on Canvas, Leo can extract text in Google Docs and Sheets using images from the page.

In either case, Leo can provide insights and suggestions to users of various productivity applications, whether at school or at work.

Examples of using Leo's document integration

New uses of accessibility trees, OCR, and other techniques make Leo useful for several important use cases. These include:

PDF: Leo can extract topics and data deep within PDF documents. This can help you understand research papers, prepare analyzes from reports, find details in technical specification documents, and more.

Google Docs: When you're editing a Google Doc, Leo can suggest related terminology and writing styles, and even review the entire document.

Google Sheets: Leo can also analyze tables and data in Google Sheets and suggest formulas.

Slack Workspace: Leo can highlight important discussion points from threads in your Slack workspace, allowing you to extract key points from a thread while saving time reading through the entire thread history.

YouTube: Leo can create video transcripts from classes, industry events, and influencer videos. These transcripts can summarize useful details mentioned within the video, and users can ask Leo follow-up questions about the video or transcript.

Brave Leo and unparalleled privacy

As a privacy-first company, Brave is committed to releasing leading alternatives to popular web tools that protect user data and anonymity. Leo and its document integration is no exception. This is especially important because documents from work or school can contain sensitive information.

Reverse proxy: All requests are proxied through an anonymizing server, so requests and user addresses cannot be linked. Brave is unable to associate the user request with his IP address.

Discarding responses: Conversations are not retained on Brave's servers. The response from Leo is discarded after being generated and is not used to train the model. We do not collect identifiers such as IP addresses that may be associated with you. No personal data is retained by the AI ​​model or third-party model provider.

No login or account required for access: Users do not need to create a Brave account to use Leo.

Non-linkable subscription: When you sign up for Leo Premium, you will be issued a non-linkable token that validates your subscription when you use Leo. This means that Brave cannot link your purchase details to your product usage. This is an additional step to ensure that your activity is private to you and only you. The email you used to create your account cannot be linked to your day-to-day use of Leo, making this a unique and private authentication experience.

Just as Leo leverages these technologies to protect your privacy while chatting, it also provides the same protection when Leo helps you analyze documents and other files.

How to use Leo for PDF and Google Drive files

Leo's support for PDF, Google Docs, and Google Sheets is now available to all Brave desktop users starting with version 1.63.

To try it out, simply open a PDF, Google Doc, or Google Sheet in a tab in your Brave browser. Then click on her in the sidebar to start asking Leo questions about the file.

Still not seeing Leo in your sidebar?[設定]Click[Leo]Click in the sidebar options[Leo を表示]Just toggle the icon on.

What's next for Leo and document/file support?

Leo will soon support other documents and file types. For example, Leo integrates with his GitHub, allowing code reviewers to summarize the purpose and impact of pull requests by analyzing code changes without line-by-line inspection. Stay tuned for announcements about GitHub support and more documentation and file integration.

From the beginning, we envisioned Leo as more than just an AI chatbot (though it could easily handle real-time, contextual chat). Rather, we thought of Leo as a truly smart assistant that helps you navigate the applications you use every day to learn, work, and plan more efficiently. Leo saves you time by extracting insights from within PDFs, suggesting text in Google Docs, creating formulas in Google Sheets, summarizing YouTube videos, analyzing code in GitHub, and more. Increase efficiency and productivity.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://brave.com/leo-docsupport/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos