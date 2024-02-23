3D Printed PEEK Implants: Spinal Fusion and Beyond





Mark Brady, program leader at Invibio, explains why PEEK is growing in popularity and what's next for the technology as 3D printing capabilities improve.

Today, people live longer, are more active, and expect a higher quality of life than ever before. This has been made possible in part through advances in materials science, including breakthroughs in implant devices designed to support the human body.

The challenge for device manufacturers was to develop implants that mimic the unique properties of the human skeleton. This is particularly important for spinal implant applications. This is because the spine is subject to a constant load while maintaining its flexibility to bend and twist. Spinal implants must be durable, integrate well with the surrounding bone, distribute loads, and withstand the human body well.

Two advances over the past 30 years have dramatically improved the quality and choice of surgical implants. The introduction of PEEK (polyetheretherketone) polymer and the development of additive manufacturing (3D printing) technology.

Advantages of PEEK

Spinal cages have historically been machined from solid titanium due to its strength and biocompatibility. However, in the early 2000s, Invibio Biomaterial Solutions recognized the potential of his PEEK in the medical device field, and today the company's his PEEK-OPTIMA polymer is used in more than 15 million of his implantable devices. . Key factors in the popularity of PEEK in spinal fusion applications include:

Strength and Stiffness: High strength-to-weight ratio, bone-like modulus of elasticity, reducing stress shielding and leading to improved physiological loading. Biocompatibility: Applicable requirements of ISO 10993 and USP must be met for long-term implantation. A metal-free alternative that avoids the sensitivity issues associated with some metals. Radiolucency: Allows clear imaging with simple X-rays, allowing accurate monitoring of fusion progression while eliminating the need for more complex and costly CT scans. PEEK also has advantages when CT and MRI scans are required, as metal implants can reduce image quality and introduce artifacts that make it difficult to obtain clear diagnostic information. Sterilization resistance: PEEK can withstand repeated sterilizations with steam, ethylene oxide, or gamma irradiation without degrading mechanical properties or biocompatibility.

3D printing PEEK

PEEK's unique advantages have been complemented by recent innovations in additive manufacturing technology, giving device manufacturers even more design freedom. Access to new PEEK foams with new processing routes and filaments adds superior functionality to complex porous structures with the potential to improve bone ingrowth and devices with the potential to improve patient outcomes This allows for the creation of additional functionality. Additive manufacturing also has sustainability advantages, given that it typically uses fewer materials than traditional subtractive manufacturing routes. That means producing high-end products with fewer parts, lighter weight and less waste.

Invibio offers implantable PEEK filaments to customers with access to proprietary additive manufacturing technology who wish to develop devices. Invibios' parent company, Victrex, is also investing in his BOND3D, which has a new additive manufacturing process and is co-developing it with device manufacturers to bring designs to market.

In contrast to similar extrusion-based PEEK additive manufacturing processes, BOND3D's unique technology utilizes a combination of flow-controlled and pressure-controlled printing to deliver virtually void-free parts, making it ideal for body-to-body fusion applications. Achieves the high isotropic strength required for

Expanding your vision: 3D printed PEEK implants beyond the spine

The versatility of 3D printed PEEK implants extends far beyond spinal fusion applications such as total joint replacements, craniomaxillofacial implants, trauma plates, and bone space defects.

With the growing interest in metal-free solutions for a variety of medical applications, such as knee replacements and trauma treatment, the emergence of new additive manufacturing techniques is ushering in a new era of possibilities. Unlike metals, PEEK can be mixed with other materials to tailor its properties to specific applications. The combination of 3D printing and his PEEK incorporating bioceramics creates the possibility of complex porous PEEK structures that play an active role in bone conduction and healing processes. By blending with carbon fiber, the strength and stiffness properties can also be tailored to suit the needs of the application. Each of these has potential benefits not only in mass production, but also in patient-specific devices produced by traditional device manufacturers and at the point-of-care in hospitals.

High-performance polymers are essential to meeting these needs, and PEEK, alone or in combination with other compounds such as carbon fibers, will play an important role in the industry. As the field of materials science continues to advance, innovative surgical implant devices are redefining what is possible. These breakthroughs not only extend and improve an individual's life, but also allow them to maintain an active and fulfilling lifestyle.

