Google announces AI assistant “Help Me Write” for Chrome browser





Google is releasing new AI features to the Chrome web browser to help you write.

Announced last month and released this week, the Help Me Write tool helps you create everything from online reviews to inquiries to classified ads.

Daily writing made even easier

Powered by Google's Gemini model, Help Me Write generates text based on the context of the website you're visiting and the text field you're writing in.

For example, if you sell products online, Help Me Write can take a simple product description and expand it into a polished, detailed post.

Google said in the announcement:

“This tool understands the context of the webpage you are currently viewing and suggests relevant content.

For example, if you're writing a review of running shoes, Chrome will extract important features from the product page that support your recommendations, making them more valuable to potential shoppers. ”

Read: 6 ways to humanize your content in the age of AI

Help Me Write In Action Example

To demonstrate how Help Me Write works, Google provided the following example.

Example 1

When given the prompt, “I'm moving to a small place that sells air fryers for $50,” the tool generated posts like this: It is in good condition and works well. I'll sell it for $50. ”

Example 2

Considering the prompt “The plane will land at 9 o'clock. Please check in early,” I structured my inquiry to the hotel as follows: “My flight is scheduled to arrive at 9am, so I would like to check in as soon as possible. Is there any way I can check in early?”

Example 3

In response to the prompt, “Write a return request for a defective bicycle helmet that has cracks in the lines, even though it is not listed in the product warranty,” Help Me Write suggested the following: “I would like to return a bicycle helmet that I recently purchased. A crack has developed in the joint of the helmet. This crack was not caused by an impact or other damage…”

Read: Content creation in an AI world

How to enable “Help Me Writing”

To enable Help Me Write, Chrome users can go to the “Experimental AI” section of their browser settings.

This feature has been integrated into the latest Chrome M122 update and is now available for English users in the US on Mac and Windows PC.

You can turn this feature off or on at any time.

FAQ How does the Chrome browser's “Help Me Write” AI feature assist with content generation?

The Chrome browser's “Help Me Write” AI feature is designed to help users create written content using contextual cues. Here's how to support content generation:

Context-aware: Generates suggestions based on the website context and the specific text field the user is interacting with. Increased productivity: Improve organization by expanding short descriptions into more detailed posts for a variety of writing tasks, including writing online reviews, inquiries, and classified ads. High-quality content: Building on the product or service details on your webpage can help you create more informative and valuable content for potential readers and shoppers. Can marketers use Help Me Write to create online listings and ads?

Yes, marketers can use the “Help Me Write” AI feature to enhance their online listings and ads. This tool is useful if:

Improve product descriptions: Expand concise descriptions into sophisticated, detailed listings to attract more engagement and potential sales. Create targeted content: AI understands the context of her web pages, so she can tailor content to your marketing goals and audience interests. Enhance communication: AI's ability to suggest text for customer inquiries and other forms of communication can help streamline your marketing efforts. What are the requirements to access Chrome's “Help Me Write” feature?

To access the “Help Me Write” feature, users must:

Update to the latest version of Chrome (Chrome M122). To enable this feature, go to the Experimental AI section within your Chrome browser settings. You live in the United States and use the English version of Chrome on your Mac or Windows PC.

Note that users also have the flexibility to turn this feature off or on as needed.

