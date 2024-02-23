Louisiana Tech University's DeCoster discovers potential for revolutionary medical advances





An international team of scientists reports on the antimicrobial and angiogenic properties of nanomaterials discovered at Louisiana Tech University. The material, discovered by Tech's Mark DeCosters Neuroscience Laboratory, is copper high aspect ratio structures (CuHARS).

“In an era where innovation and collaboration meet, the discovery of the antimicrobial and angiogenic properties of CuHARS represents a major advance in medical research,” said Dr. Sumeet Dua, Techs Executive Vice President of Research. This nanomaterial not only promises to revolutionize tissue regeneration and wound healing, but also reflects our dedication to pioneering sustainable healthcare solutions.

The material self-assembles at body temperature and is 100% biodegradable. The new study, reported in the American Chemical Society journal ACS Omega, reveals important new molecular details and the material's potential health benefits.

CuHARS has been shown to kill bacteria, and it has been shown that the same substance can promote the growth and migration of cells that make up blood vessels. The combination of these two properties has the potential to revolutionize tissue regeneration and wound healing by promoting blood vessel growth and reducing the risk of infection at the same time.

In addition to building on these new successes, we are collaborating with the Stone Research Foundation in San Francisco to discover that our material, CuHARS, may help accelerate healing and reduce arthritis in humans. DeCoster said they are testing the idea that there is. We are currently seeking funding and building a funding strategy to support these innovative ideas.

DeCoster's team also included a former engineering PhD student and Fulbright Scholar from Madrid, Spain, who spent eight months making the discovery.

Mr. Dua said that as he explores the potential of CuHARS to improve patient care, he remains focused on securing the support necessary to make these breakthrough ideas a reality. This achievement offers hope for safer and more effective treatments and is a testament to our university's role in shaping the future of medicine. ”

The new study, titled “Nanofiber airgel embedded in a copper-cystine biohybrid exhibits antibacterial and angiogenic properties,” was co-authored by DeCoster of Louisiana Tech University, Spain, Harvard University, University of Nebraska Medical Center and California. It was co-authored by other collaborators at the Terasaki Institute. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latech.edu/2024/02/23/louisiana-techs-decoster-leads-discovery-of-potentially-revolutionary-healthcare-advance/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

