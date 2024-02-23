Google has so much AI to showcase, yet it can't catch a break





This month, Google showed off a lot of AI.

The search giant has announced major upgrades to its AI model Gemini. We've rolled out a new open source model called Gemma. And to give users access to the company's top-end AI, it introduced a new $20 per month subscription.

Taken together, these announcements should have been a landmark moment for the search giant, and plenty of ammunition to counter those who argue that its AI deployment lags behind the likes of OpenAI and Microsoft.

Instead, Google's moment to prove its critics wrong was thwarted by a major AI failure that it was forced to make up for.

I simply can't take a break.

Google is under attack

Google's big problem arose this week when Gemini users started reporting issues with its image generation feature. The model appears to generate images of people of different ethnicities and genders, even when not specified in the user prompt.

For example, one Gemini user shared to X a screenshot of the model's “historically inaccurate” response to the request, “Can you generate images of the Founding Fathers?” Another user said it was “embarrassingly difficult” to get a Gemini to acknowledge the existence of white people.

The image generation issue has proven to be so controversial that Google stepped in on Thursday to suspend the feature entirely, saying it was “working to improve this type of depiction immediately.” .

Unsurprisingly, this blunder was enough to send Elon Musk and others into a battle with Google, as concerns grew that AI models like Gemini were becoming too “woke.” .

Musk said of X: “I'm glad Google is going all out with AI image generation, because their insane, racist, anti-civilization program is clear for all to see.” wrote.

Nathan Lambert, a machine learning scientist at the Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence, said in a post on Substack on Thursday that the backlash was the result of Google “biasing its models too heavily.”

For Google, this is a moment that overshadows the real progress it has made in AI to stay on par with its competitors.

Gemini 1.5, which was upgraded this month, can now handle much larger prompts from users thanks to an expanded “context window” of 1 million tokens. Simply put, this means that the model analyzes up to 1 million bits of data at any given time. OpenAI's GPT-4 is 128,000.

With the launch of Google One AI premium subscription this month, the search giant also offers a complete package to compete with similar products, including the AI-enabled Copilot tool devised for Microsoft's Office suite.

However, these proposals were not stopped by a flood of criticism.

That's partly because Gemini's image-making failures are really as bad as people say. It's also because Google is perceived to be trying to make a comeback in the AI ​​space after being caught off guard by his November 2022 announcement of ChatGPT.

It's strange that Google is in this position. Especially since it was Google that published the seminal research paper in 2017 that started the entire generative AI movement.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai previously said he was “very comfortable” with the company's AI mission. This month's release shows why.

His next task is to make the people comfortable.

