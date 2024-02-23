Apple releases PQ3 protocol





Apple announced the launch of PQ3, a major security upgrade for the iMessage app. PQ3 is a post-quantum cryptographic protocol that protects against advanced quantum attacks. PQ3 is the first security protocol to reach Level 3 security after Apple switched from RSA to Elliptic Curve cryptographic standards.

Apple announced the launch of PQ3, a new post-quantum cryptography protocol for iMessage apps. Apple says this change will also provide security to its messaging platform from practical quantum computers that may emerge in the future. The technology giant calls this upgrade the first messaging protocol to reach Level 3 security, which means it has the strongest security properties compared to other cryptographic protocols used at scale.

The PQ3 update follows the switch from RSA to Elliptic Curve encryption and the setup of encryption keys with Secure Enclave for Apple devices. While traditional encryption methods are based on mathematical solutions that are easy to solve in one direction, quantum computers could theoretically make such protection redundant. This is especially important because end-to-end encrypted (E2EE) communications are commonly used across platforms.

Read more: ChatGPT malfunctions for several hours, OpenAI investigates technical issues

The new protocol also protects against Harvest Now, Decrypt Later (HNDL) attacks that decrypt message data that was encrypted at a later date than the date the data was stolen. Other attack techniques using quantum computers are also raising concerns among major technology manufacturers and service providers around the world.

Google, AWS, Signal, and Cloudflare have already announced support for quantum-proof security measures. The US Department of Commerce has also started using post-quantum cryptographic algorithms for general encryption. PQ3 limits the number of messages that can be decrypted if one key is compromised. This is done by ensuring that keys are rotated at least every 50 messages or at the end of every week. It will be rolled out next month to coincide with the general availability of iOS 17.4, iPadOS 17.4, macOS 14.4, and watchOS 10.4.

What do you think about Apple's data security practices? Let us know what you think about LinkedInOpens in a new window, XOpens in a new window, or FacebookOpens in a new window. We look forward to hearing from you!

Image source: Shutterstock

Latest news articles

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.spiceworks.com/it-security/data-security/news/apple-pq3-quantum-encryption/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos