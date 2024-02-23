Canon acquires technology platform, geothermal startup reports huge success, and other top Houston innovation news





Editor's note: A roundup of Houston's top innovation news this week. InnovationMap's Houston tech and startup trends coverage included big news from two Houston geothermal startups, an acquisition from The Cannon, and more.

Houston energy startup raises $17 million Series A to fund Texas geothermal facility

Houston-based Sage Geosystems announced the first closing of a $17 million round led by Chesapeake Energy Corp. Photo courtesy of sagegeosystems.com

A Houston geothermal startup has announced the completion of its Series A round of funding.

Houston-based Sage Geosystems announced the first closing of a $17 million financing led by Chesapeake Energy. The proceeds will be used to fund the first commercial geopressure geothermal system facility to be built in Texas in the fourth quarter of 2024. The facility will be the first of its kind, the company said.

The venture includes participation from technology investors Arch Meredith, Helium-3 Ventures, and support from existing investors Virya, LLC, Nabors Industries Ltd., and Ignis Energy Inc.

Houston coworking company acquires digital community platform

With seven locations in the Houston area, The Cannon's digital technology allows members to connect efficiently.Photo courtesy of The Cannon

After years of collaboration, The Cannon has acquired the Houston startup's digital platform technology, creating a “hybrid physical-digital” community.

Village Insights, a Houston startup, has teamed up with The Cannon to create and launch a digital community platform, Cannon Connect. Now, The Cannon has officially acquired the business. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Andrew Ramirez, CEO of Village Insights prior to the acquisition, said in a news release that the company's overall commitment to supporting innovation communities large and small is clear. Village Insights and The Cannon have merged to coordinate efforts and foster local, regional and global innovation communities. Our combined value proposition creates significant advancements for the people we serve. Keep reading.

Houston Spacetech makes history with the launch of its lunar module

Intuitive Machines has successfully launched a lunar lander that will become the first commercial vehicle to land on the moon.Photo by intuitive machine

Houston-based Intuitive Machine is a giant leap forward for humanity.

On February 15, the space exploration, infrastructure and services company successfully launched the IM-1 mission Nova-C class lunar lander on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The launch was delayed by one day.

According to the Washington Post, the spacecraft Odysseus is scheduled to land on the moon on February 22nd.

If all goes well, it will be the first U.S. spacecraft to land quietly on the moon since Apollo 17 landed in 1972, The New York Times reports. Keep reading.

Houston energy startup reports 'dramatic acceleration' of drilling operations at geothermal project

Tim Latimer, CEO and co-founder of Fervo Energy, has seen success with his Utah geothermal facility. Photo via LinkedIn

Early drilling results show that a geothermal energy project operated by Houston-based startup Furbo Energy in Utah is performing better than expected.

Fervo says its drilling operations at its Cape, Utah, station have reduced drilling time by 70%, paving the way for advancements in geothermal energy systems. Furbo began construction on Cape Station last year and plans to supply clean electricity to the grid in 2026 and be fully operational by 2028.

The company recently announced initial drilling results at its Cape station, which it says exceeded the U.S. Department of Energy's expectations for the enhanced geothermal system. Furbo said these results demonstrate the rapid learning underway in the geothermal industry and indicate readiness for continued commercialization. Keep reading.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://houston.innovationmap.com/trending-houston-innovation-news-2-23-2024-2667343485.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos