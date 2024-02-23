Google and Reddit reportedly ink $60 million deal to train AI





Illustration: Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)

Reddit announced Thursday (February 22) that it is partnering with Google to allow the search engine to use user-generated content to train its AI models. The partnership is reportedly a $60 million annual deal, and Reuters reported on Thursday (February 21) a move that could provide financial support to Reddit as it prepares to go public.

The social news aggregation platform and online forum, which is said to be preparing for a stock market opening in March, told prospective investors earlier this year that it had signed a deal with a major AI company, but the deal Bloomberg reported that the recipient was not disclosed. The deal comes amid concerns about how AI companies use and profit from user-generated content. Platforms can sign eight-figure deals with artificial intelligence developers, but users who create that content receive no profits. Neither Reddit nor Google provided comment on the deal reported by Quartz prior to publication.

Sell ​​content to machines

Last April, Reddit said it would begin changing companies that use its data to train AI without returning any of its value. Reddit CEO Steve Huffman said we have a problem with unauthorized use of content on the platform. Reddit announced changes to its API that would put data behind a paywall, and said third parties that require additional functionality, higher usage limits, or broader usage rights should follow the changes. The website's volunteer moderators protested the move at the time, saying it targeted small developers who use tools to monitor the Reddit community.

Reddit reportedly generated more than $800 million in revenue last year, a 20% increase from its 2022 revenue. It was also reportedly advised to seek a valuation of at least $5 billion for the IPO. In September 2021, Reuters reported that Reddit was recruiting investment bankers and lawyers to advise the company on its IPO.

The platform deal with Google is the latest in a series of data licensing deals between AI companies and content providers seeking content to train AI models with published content. In December, ChatGPT maker OpenAI signed a tens of millions of euros deal with German publisher Axel Springer SE to use news articles from its sites such as Politico and Business Insider to train AI models. OpenAI also reached an agreement with The Associated Press in July to use its news archives.

