Gillion gets new CEO, Peter Thiel backs Monite, $437 million invested in European tech this week





This week, our research tracked more than 85 tech financing deals across Europe totaling more than 487 million, as well as around 20 exits, M&A deals, rumors and related news articles.

In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

Either way, let's speed things up.

Major funding rounds to watch

Planity raises $50M in Series C funding to expand beauty industry booking platform

UK Infrastructure Bank backs GeoPura with 65.6 million funding round to accelerate UK green hydrogen expansion

Regtech software company Napier AI raises $45 million in debt funding

Notable acquisitions and mergers

Conscia acquires ITGL and leads entry into UK and Ireland

Cologne's Greetech Planted acquires Berlin-based competitor Climb

Madrid-based proptech Tico acquires local competitor Housel to strengthen its presence in Spain

Interesting moves by investors

Molten Ventures acquires 19% of SeedCamp's third fund for 8.5 million

Lifted Ventures launches Northern Angel Network for female founders

PFR Ventures invests nearly 35 million in 4 Polish VC funds

GapMinder Ventures launches Romania's largest 80 million fund to drive innovation across SEE

D2SCALE launches to support deep tech and digital innovation in Europe

In other (important) news

Former Sinch CEO Oscar Werner to take helm of growth finance platform Gilion

Apple expected to be fined nearly 500 million euros over Spotify scandal

Microsoft to expand AI infrastructure in Spain with $2.1 billion investment

Avast to pay $16.5 million to resolve US claims related to user data sales

eBay reportedly fired staff at KnownOrigin, an NFT marketplace it acquired in 2022

Recommended reading and listening

MariaDB's economic roller coaster: The intrigue thickens

Revolut executive says fintech is a 'training ground' for future founders

How a Lisbon startup's AI predictive technology outperforms Google, Amazon and Meta

AI-powered debt management startup overcomes challenges

25% of fintech companies pitching to top VCs are AI-first startups

European tech startups to watch

Climate tech startup Carbominer secures 1.5 million EIC Accelerator Fund grant

Juniper raises $1.5 million for 'dental insurance, but for genitals'

Evergrowth raises $2 million in pre-seed funding, one of the largest ever in the region

Peter Thiel's Valar Ventures backs Berlin-based fintech Monite

Climate Policy Radar raises $6.8 million to leverage AI to track climate policy

