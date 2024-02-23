The lander “Kenzai” was the first US to land on the moon since the Apollo era.





CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The newest satellite to arrive was said to be alive and well the day after it touched down in the United States for the first time in half a century, but flight controllers are still trying to get a better sense of its orientation. I was trying.

Intuitive Machines reported Friday that it had communicated with the Odysseus lander and sent commands to retrieve scientific data. However, it said it continues to learn vehicle-specific information about its location, general condition, and location.

The Houston company was photographing the Antarctic region near the Malapart A crater, closer to the polar region than anyone else, so NASA could scout the area before astronauts arrive later this decade.

Thursday's touchdown made Intuitive Machines the first private company to successfully land on the moon, a feat previously accomplished by only five countries. This mission was primarily sponsored by his NASA and involved NASA experiments. NASA paid $118 million for the delivery under a program aimed at boosting the lunar economy.

One of NASA's experiments was rushed into operation after the lander's navigation system malfunctioned in the final hours before landing. The lander made one more orbit around the moon to allow time for a last-minute switch to NASA's laser system.

Odie is Scrapper, mission director Tim Crane said late Thursday via X (formerly Twitter).

Another experiment didn't go so well. His EagleCam from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, consisting of six cameras, was scheduled to fire 30 seconds before Odysseus's touchdown so that it could take pictures from a distance of her touchdown. Instead, EagleCam landed still attached to the lander.

A university spokesperson explained that due to unforeseen events, the original plan had to be changed during the final orbit.

Intuitive Machines was the second company to go to the Moon under NASA's Commercial Lunar Services Program. Astrobotic Technology in Pittsburgh conducted the experiment last month, but the mission was aborted due to a fuel leak in the lander, which ultimately crashed to Earth.

Until Thursday, the United States had not landed on the moon since Apollo 17's Gene Cernan and Harrison Schmidt canceled NASA's famous moon landing program in December 1972. NASA's new effort to return astronauts to the moon has been named Artemis, after Apollo's mythical twin sister. The first landing of the Artemis crew is planned for 2026 at the earliest.

