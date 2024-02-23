New cousin can store more than 1 petabit of DVDs





By storing data in three dimensions instead of two, new DVD-sized discs could store more than 1 million gigabits, about the same amount transmitted every second on the internet worldwide, a new study shows. It turns out.

Optical discs, such as CDs and DVDs, encode data using a series of microscopic pits. These pits and the islands between them represent the 0s and 1s of the binary code that computers use to symbolize information. CD, DVD, and Blu-Ray players use lasers to read the data encoded on these discs.

It is now possible to use ultra-high density optical data storage technology in large data centers. Min Gu, Shanghai University of Science and Technology

Optical disks are low cost and durable, but they are limited in the amount of data they can hold and are usually stored in a single layer. Previously, scientists had researched encoding data on optical discs into three-dimensional multiple layers in order to increase the capacity of optical discs. However, a key barrier faced by previous research has been how the optics used to read and write this data are limited in size to approximately the same wavelength of light used.

Now, Chinese scientists have developed a way to encode data onto the 100 layers of an optical disc. Furthermore, the data is recorded using a spot as small as 54 nanometers wide. This is approximately one-tenth the wavelength of visible light used to read and write data.

Overall, the DVD-sized version of the new disc will have a capacity of up to 1.6 petabits, or 1.6 million gigabits. This is approximately 4,000 times more data dense than a Blu-ray disc and 24 times more dense than today's state-of-the-art hard disks. Researchers suggest their new optical disks could enable data centers with 1 billion gigabits of storage indoors rather than in stadium-sized spaces.

Ming Gu, professor of optoelectrical and computer engineering at Shanghai University of Science and Technology, said the use of ultra-dense optical data storage technology in big data centers is now possible.

How to store petabits on one disk

The strategy the researchers used to write the data relies on a pair of lasers. The first green 515-nanometer laser triggers spot formation, and the second red 639-nanometer laser turns off the writing process. By controlling the laser's firing interval, the scientists were able to produce spots that were smaller than the wavelength of the light used to create them.

The blank disc creation procedure is compatible with traditional DVD mass production and can be completed in less than 6 minutes.

To read the data, the researchers again relied on lasers. The first blue 480-nanometer beam can make the spot fluoresce, and the second orange 592-nanometer light turns off the fluorescence process. By precisely controlling the firing of these lasers, it is possible to determine which specific nanometer-scale spots fluoresce.

This new strategy relies on a new photosensitive material called AIE-DDPR that is capable of all these different responses to different wavelengths of light. Gu says it took him 10 years of effort to find this kind of material. The question was how the processes of writing and reading influence each other in certain materials, especially in his three-dimensional geometry.

The scientists encoded the data into layers separated by 1 micron. They found that the writing quality remained comparable across all layers. Personally, Gu says he was surprised that nanoscale writing, recording, and reading processes worked so well with newly invented materials.

The researchers note that the entire procedure used to create blank discs using AIE-DDPR film is compatible with traditional DVD mass production and can be completed in less than six minutes. So these new disks may prove possible to manufacture on a commercial scale, Gu says.

Currently, new disks have write speeds of about 100 milliseconds and energy consumption in microjoules to millijoules, he said. These characteristics are similar to those seen with DVD and Blu-ray technology, he says Gu.

Still, researchers hope the new disks will be used in large data centers, Gu noted. As a result, they are working on new ways to improve write speed and energy consumption. He suggests that this could be possible using new recording materials that are more energy efficient. In the future, he says, it may be possible to increase the number of layers in each disk by using better lenses and reducing aberrations in the optical system.

The scientists published details of their findings online on February 21 in the journal Nature.

