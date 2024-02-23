



Skynesher/Getty Images

Why not have some fun? Is it fun at the expense of Google? And when I say fun, I mean fun in the sense of, well, morbid fascination, what were they thinking, I'm glad I'm not a product manager. .

Our story begins with an update to the Gemini Advanced release notes published by Google on Tuesday. Describes the new inline editor for the Python programming language.

Screenshot by David Gewirtz/ZDNET

What's interesting here is the word “now” in the phrase “You can now directly edit and run Python code snippets.” We thought this was great, so we started testing it earlier today to report on this great new feature.

Also, what is Google's Gemini AI tool? Everything you need to know

That's not all.

Sign up for Gemini Advanced

A quick summary. Google's version of ChatGPT (its generative AI) was called Bard, but is now called Gemini Advanced. Gemini is to ChatGPT what Gemini Advanced is to ChatGPT Plus, which includes a $20 monthly fee. I took the plunge and signed up for Gemini Advanced to add it to my collection of monthly AI-related bills.

Also: You can try Google's new “AI Premium Plan” for free.Here's how to do it

Screenshot by David Gewirtz/ZDNET

Gemini Advanced adds many new features. Notice the highlighted line below.

Screenshot by David Gewirtz/ZDNET

Yes, it says “Our most capable AI model”. Remember this along with the word “now” that appeared earlier in this story. The Gemini Advanced web interface looks like this:

Screenshot by David Gewirtz/ZDNET Try Python

I then pasted in a simple Python script. This simply creates and prints the string “hello world” in uppercase and the sentence in uppercase.

Screenshot by David Gewirtz/ZDNET

Gemini Advanced first broke down my code and gave me a little explanation.

Screenshot by David Gewirtz/ZDNET

He was then kind enough to provide me with the output of the script. Refers to Gemini Advance. The output was correct.

Screenshot by David Gewirtz/ZDNET

But ask yourself: Is there a way to edit that code? Is there a way to run the code like a traditional code interpreter? No? Neither do I.

Exploring “You can now edit and run”

Clearly, something is missing.

Now, let me be clear. I'm going to mock you. I specifically asked the editor if I had permission to mock it. Because this is Google and we love Google. I felt completely liberated and free to mock.

Also: Want to work in AI? How to pivot your career in 5 steps

I'll try to be kind.

Looking back at the release notes, I saw the following statement: “Exclusive to Gemini Advanced, you can now edit and run Python code snippets directly in Gemini's user interface.” So my first question was whether I was actually using Gemini's user interface. This is what I was told.

Screenshot by David Gewirtz/ZDNET

Notice that next to the arrow it recommends visiting https://www.gemini.com. no problem. Of course, Google owns the Gemini.com domain, right? No, it doesn't.

Screenshot by David Gewirtz/ZDNET

Gemini.com is a cryptocurrency exchange. When I installed Gemini Advanced (don't forget, I had to agree to pay an additional $20 per month), Gemini's Python interface was advertised as available “currently” in the release notes. When I asked how to use it, Gemini told me: Crypto site.

Folks, this is what we in the AI ​​business world call an illusion. Oops. Yes, and it gets better.

Related article: How to trick ChatGPT into lying

When I pointed out to Gemini Advanced that I had been directed to a cryptocurrency site, Gemini Advanced apologized for the misdirection. Then it said that the interface was not found. I was then told that what I was looking for might be inside Google and not publicly accessible.

Screenshot by David Gewirtz/ZDNET

Gemini Advanced then ended its prompt response by asking me where I first read about Gemini's Python scripting capabilities. Ah, Google's own release notes. Of course.

Screenshot by David Gewirtz/ZDNET

At this point, I was sensing a full-fledged grade-A mockportunity forming in the universe. When I entered the URL of my own release notes into Gemini Advanced, I got the following result:

Screenshot by David Gewirtz/ZDNET

I'd like to share with you some fun Gemini phrases (italics below).

Again, “It appears that Google's Gemini interface and features are actually still in development and may not have been publicly released yet.” “Here's what we can infer from the update page.” Here's what we can infer. , when talking about Gemini Advanced with Ultra 1.0, “This suggests a tiered subscription model.” Do you suggest? It's as if Google isn't beating the Ultra 1.0 drum. “This feature may not be available yet. Code editing features may be in development or available only internally at Google.” Google says it's available “now” on its updates page. That would have been fine if they weren't advertising it. Now this is the best: “Keep an eye on the updates page: That page (https://gemini.google.com/updates) is the best place” Get notified when this feature becomes available . ” That is the page where I got the information and just entered it into Gemini Advanced to get more information.From Bard to Confused

So what happens to us? Instead of an article showing you how to dynamically edit Python within Gemini Advanced, I ventured a little into the green field of “What else could go wrong?”

Related article: How Google's AI helped solve Gmail's technical issues

Implementing the functionality in question is not that difficult. Inline editors and interpreters have been used in coding environments for decades. Linking this to the Google Advanced interface isn't too difficult, even if you need to pass text between the interpreter and the AI.

To be fair, product and feature releases are difficult, especially for a company as big as Google. A huge amount of adjustment will be required. Many teams and constituencies are participating. Everything has to work like clockwork.

Related article: How to solve the mysteries of successfully managing multiple projects

As you can see here, this doesn't always happen, even if the company is Google. I'm sure Python's inline editing and testing capabilities will come eventually. Once that's done, let's test it. In fact, the company announced that Gemini 1.5 (Gemini Advanced currently uses Gemini 1.0) is currently in early testing. I'll test that too when it becomes available.

In the meantime, I'm raising a mug of nice, hot coffee to Gemini Advanced's marketing and engineering teams. “This is fine! Next time it'll be better.”

what about you? Have you tried Bard, Gemini, or Gemini Advanced? Did you sign up for an additional fee ChatGPT Plus or Gemini Advanced subscription? What was your experience? Are you looking forward to inline Python editing? Let us know in the comments below.

Follow me on social media for updates on my daily projects. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter on Substack and follow us on Twitter (@DavidGewirtz), Facebook (Facebook.com/DavidGewirtz), Instagram (Instagram.com/DavidGewirtz), and YouTube (YouTube.com/DavidGewirtzTV).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zdnet.com/article/i-confused-googles-most-advanced-ai-but-dont-laugh-because-programming-is-hard/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos