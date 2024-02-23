Let's take a look at the successes and failures of the moon landing





CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Landing spacecraft on the moon has long been a hit-or-miss affair.

An American company has become the first private company to safely land on the moon. Only five countries have done so.

A lander built by Intuitive Machines through a NASA-sponsored program touched down on the moon on Thursday.

This achievement marks the first time the United States has resumed operations on the moon since NASA astronauts ended the Apollo program in 1972.

The moon is littered with debris from failed landings over the years. Another US company, Astrobotic Technology, also tried to send a lander to the moon last month, but had to abandon it due to a fuel leak. The crippled lander crashed through the atmosphere and burst into flames over the Pacific Ocean.

Both U.S. operations are part of NASA's efforts to support commercial transportation to the moon.

Summary of the month's winners and losers:

first victory

The Soviet Union's Luna 9 successfully landed on the moon in 1966, after its predecessor crashed or missed the surface entirely. The US will follow her four months later with Surveyor 1. As the landing competition intensifies, both countries achieve more robotic landings.

apollo rules

NASA won the space race with the Soviet Union in 1969 with Apollo 11's Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin landing on the moon. Twelve astronauts explored the Earth's surface on six missions, ending with Apollo 17 in 1972. The United States, which remains the only country to have sent humans to the moon, hopes to return its crew to the surface by the end of 2026, a year from now. A flight around the moon by astronauts.

Rise of China

China became the third country to successfully land on the moon in 2013, delivering a rover named Yutu, which means Jade Rabbit in Chinese. China followed suit in 2019 with its Yutu-2 spacecraft, this time making an impressive first landing on the unexplored far side of a satellite. A sample return mission to the moon's near side in 2020 yielded about 4 pounds (1.7 kilograms) of lunar rock and soil. Another sample return mission should begin soon, but this time on the other side. China, considered NASA's biggest lunar rival, aims to land astronauts on the moon by 2030.

Russia stumbles

In 2023, Russia will attempt to land on the moon for the first time in about half a century, but its Luna 25 probe will collide with the moon. The country's previous lander, Luna 24 in 1976, not only touched down, but also brought moon rocks back to Earth.

India wins with take 2

After the first lander hit the moon in 2019, India regrouped and launched Chandrayaan-3 (Hindi for lunar ship) in 2023. The spacecraft landed safely, making India the fourth country to land on the moon. This victory came just four days after the Russian crash landing.

Japan lands sideways

Japan became the fifth country to successfully land on the moon, with a spacecraft landing in January. Although the spacecraft landed in the wrong direction and its ability to generate solar power was compromised, it managed to produce photos and science before going silent as the long moonlit night began.

private trial

A privately funded Israeli lander, named Beresheet in Hebrew, crashed into the moon's surface in 2019. Japanese entrepreneurial company ispace launched a lunar lander in 2023, but it too was a wreck. Pittsburgh company Astrobotic Technology launched a lander in January, but a fuel leak prevented the landing and led to the ship's demise. Astrobotic Machine and Intuitive Machines are planning further deliveries to the moon.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Science and Education Media Group. AP is solely responsible for all content.

