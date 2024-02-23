The line between responsibility and innovation – The Colgate Maroon-News





Creating a great Super Bowl ad is very simple. A few celebrities and a punch line or two. With so many viewers watching, it's almost impossible not to convince someone to buy your product. Among the various ads that followed this basic script, there was one ad in particular that stood out from the rest. That is, The Dawn Projects boycotted Tesla advertising.

The Dawn Project spent $552,000 in advertising this past Super Bowl campaigning against Tesla and its deadly self-driving feature. Unlike other ads, The Dawn Project didn't feature any celebrities, just footage of a Tesla blowing up a school bus with a stop sign and running over a child-sized test dummy. The chilling clip ended with the line, “Boycott Tesla to keep our kids safe.” The ad appears to be asking consumers to use the power of their wallets to hold Tesla accountable.

The Dawn Project's mission statement echoes the same apocalyptic rhetoric seen in Super Bowl ads. The company aims to make computers safer for humanity and has a lot of say in the state of technology in the world.

Regular commercial software is full of bugs and security flaws. These can be easily purchased from hackers, allowing dictators and billionaires to destroy critical infrastructure like the power grid, leaving us shivering in the dark and starving. The statement further compares hackers to wild animals who can steal our money, privacy, personal information, and kill us all with the click of a mouse. The Dawn Project's warnings create a sense of fear among consumers that technology can be deadly if not used safely.

In a controversial interview with Fox News' Liz Claman, Dawn Project founder Dan O'Dowd spoke out about Tesla and its dangers. Claman said he seemed disillusioned with ODowd's fear-mongering tactics and posed some interesting questions. In particular, ODowd falsely pretended that Tesla's fully self-driving cars were safer than driving themselves. In response, Claman cited human error.

If you look at accidents involving people who don't drive Teslas, there are hundreds of them every year. Human error is a big problem, and it's easy to blame driver distraction on people texting while driving. [than on] Claman said it was Tesla's autopilot.

Claman makes a reasonable point against ODowd. Moreover, her point does not make the issue black and white. With or without Tesla, human error in automobiles will continue to cause fatal accidents every year. In the face of these complex circumstances, should we stop human progress and innovation?

ODowd thinks so, and he's taken it a step further by directing his anger at Elon Musk himself, as seen on The Dawn Projects' website.

Anyone who buys a Tesla from Elon Musk is a promoter of his reckless actions, including his self-driving experiments that have resulted in more than 1,000 crashes and at least 33 tragic deaths, the website says. It is written in

ODows' previous work on software designed for government demonstrates his commitment to reliable technology. He prides himself on creating software systems that are unhackable. To him, there is no margin for error in innovation, especially when so much of our critical infrastructure depends on it. Additionally, he has established himself as the antithesis of Elon's less-than-perfect self-driving cars. Dedicating his life's work to developing reliable technology, O.Dowd sees Tesla as an out-of-control and deadly technology company rather than the pioneering company many think it is. It's not surprising that there are. According to his website for The Dawn Projects, while Tesla serves as a model for reckless innovation, ODowd wants to bring modern technology into a world where systems don't fail.

ODowd and Musk are both at opposite ends of the spectrum of modern technology. One is focused on playing it safe, the other is determined to innovate regardless of cost.

It's hard to say where I fall on the spectrum. It is amazing to see the potential of modern technology, but its advances come at a deadly cost to humans. Overall, this issue provides a broader perspective on accountability and how modern technology is blurring its lines. Who is responsible when technology has potentially deadly consequences?

Another example of such deadly consequences of technology can be seen in modern warfare. The United States launches drone attacks that kill thousands of civilians, but how can it be held accountable when weapons of mass destruction are operated by computers thousands of miles away? Technology has removed us from the responsibility of protecting human life and placed it in the hands of computers. Innovation comes at a cost, but it's up to us as a society to decide how much is too much.

