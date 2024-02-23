Google opens New York headquarters in repurposed 1930s railroad terminal





Google plans to open its New York headquarters on Monday in a repurposed 1930s railroad terminus near Hudson Square, a project the tech giant says was designed with nature in mind.

Located at the intersection of Hudson River Park, West Village, Soho, and Tribeca, the 12-story St. John's Terminal building is touted as a workplace designed for teams, while also providing a new home for local flora and fauna. I am.

With 1.5 acres of street vegetation, railbed gardens, and terraces, 95% of which are native to New York State, the habitat created by the project supports more than 40 species, including energetic migratory birds. Birds gathered. Regarding the transatlantic flight, Sean Downey, Google's president of global business for the Americas, said in an open letter Wednesday:

The project is actually reshaping the ecosystem, from insects to birds, Rick Cook, founding partner of CookFox Architects, one of the design firms behind the project, said in a statement released by Google. He said this in the introductory video.

Once located at the terminus of the railroad that now forms the New York High Line, St. John's Terminal served as a freight facility and office space. The renovation retained the original rail bed and transformed it into a planter that hangs above the building's front door, incorporating wood salvaged from the Coney Island boardwalk after Hurricane Sandy. Google's decision to reuse old buildings rather than build a new headquarters from scratch reduced carbon emissions by 78,400 tons (approximately 17,000 cars are taken off the road each year). (equivalent to leaving). The tech giant also claimed that it has prevented 77% of construction waste from ending up in landfills.

The complex includes a converted flour mill building in Dublin, a former aircraft hangar in Los Angeles' Playa Vista neighborhood, and Pier 57, a former New York City transportation terminal (now part of Greater Area 1.7). It is one of several Google offices built in the renovated building. -1 million square foot Hudson Square Google complex. The technology company recently converted nearby Chelsea Market, which it purchased for $2.4 billion in 2018, into a retail and office development.

Google began leasing the St. John's Terminal site in 2019 and purchased it outright in 2022 for $2.1 billion. Currently the company's largest building outside of California, the building serves as the headquarters for Google's global business organization, which includes the company's sales and corporate divisions. partnership team.

The renovation project was undertaken in 2018, before the COVID-19 pandemic, but the final design has since been adjusted to provide more flexible working arrangements. Like many large U.S. companies, Google is bringing employees back to the office, but the new campus, with interiors designed by international architecture studio Gensler, is being hailed by the tech giant as a place for connection and innovation. There is.

If you're going to commute there, it should be because you get to work with people who are passionate and have ideas and who can sit next to you and come up with things you couldn't do on your own. And that's really great. Downey described his vision for the space in a video introducing the new campus.

The building can accommodate approximately 3,000 employees, organized into 60 districts with teams of approximately 20 to 50 people. There are no assigned desks, but instead employees have access to flexible seating areas and shared spaces such as lounges, cafes, terraces and micro-kitchens.

Creativity wants to move around. That's why we've created shared spaces for people to meet, work and collaborate as much or more than their neighborhood spaces, Jennifer Kelley, vice president of work experience, said in the same video. Some spaces are more like a library, while others are more like a coffee shop, so you can use whatever space you feel most comfortable with.

Google's workforce in New York now exceeds 14,000, despite major layoffs in several departments earlier this year, and after the company announced its St. John's Terminal project in 2018. This has increased from 7,000 people at the time. Google's parent company Alphabet also cut about 12,000 jobs, or about 6% of its workforce, in early 2023.

