Build innovative technology while complying with privacy regulations

In recent years, protecting consumer data has become a major concern not only for consumers themselves, but also for government agencies around the world. The EU General Data Protection Regulation and the California Consumer Privacy Act provide consumers with greater understanding and control over their data, and the information they choose to share with the companies that collect it. These are two of the most prominent examples of laws designed to ensure that you are protected by: .

While most technology companies welcome the guidance and clarity provided by carefully crafted laws, complying with privacy laws in a variety of (and expanding) countries and regions is still a challenge for new technology companies. There is no doubt that it poses additional challenges when building. Below, 20 members of the Forbes Technology Council share strategies to help technology companies continue to grow and serve their customers while balancing the pursuit of innovation with ensuring compliance.

1. Prioritize consumer ownership and consent

Businesses must prioritize consumer data ownership and consent to its use. Giving users more control over their data and making informed decisions about how data sharing can benefit them fosters a customer-centric approach to innovation. This approach aligns the benefits of technology directly with users' needs and preferences, building trust and driving sustainable growth. – Christina Kai, Lydia AI

2. Adopt privacy by design

A privacy-by-design approach is one strategy all companies should adopt to meet the challenge of balancing innovation and compliance. The principles of this approach include being proactive rather than reactive. Set privacy as default setting. Incorporate privacy into product design. Ensure end-to-end security and transparency. We respect your privacy by providing strong privacy defaults, appropriate notifications, and more. – Bel Palani, HCSC

3. Implement safeguards early in development

Companies seeking to balance innovation with compliance with data privacy rules must introduce data protection concepts and practices early in development. Make sure your products and services comply with data privacy rules from the start. This reduces future changes, increases user and regulator confidence, and enables innovation in a secure and compliant framework. – Mike Housch, Dark Matter Technologies

4. Keep users close throughout the process

Bring developers and users together for direct discussions as early as possible in the design process to identify privacy opportunities and risk factors for the product's intended functionality. Second, try to keep data owners as close as possible throughout the design process. – Molly Rouge, Gegen McDonald

5. Allow users to opt-in.Purchase existing data

Regulations like GDPR are necessary because the lines between ethics and innovation are becoming increasingly blurred. Allowing users to opt-in when collecting new data remains an ethical and accepted strategy, as does purchasing existing opt-in data from trusted sources. I also predict that improved machine learning models that can operate with much smaller datasets will emerge, changing the idea that more data is better when it comes to predicting outcomes. – Preeti Shukla, JustFund

6. Respect your users

Not only do we need privacy by design, we also need to treat users of our services with the respect we want to treat ourselves. A new service model that deeply respects users and their data is key to reimagining the Internet and her web that people want and ensuring that the Internet remains a platform for innovation and creativity. – Andrew Sullivan, Internet Society

7. Be transparent about data collection and use

Companies must be transparent about the data they collect and how it is used. This approach requires auditing policies, clearly communicating protection to users, and developing products using only critical data. Ensuring that external data processors also comply with privacy regulations expands a company's ability to innovate while leveraging data responsibly. – Dan Pinto, Fingerprint

8. Incorporate various data management features into your new design

In light of changing data privacy regulations, such as the EU's new NIS2 directive, it is imperative that companies incorporate privacy by design into their software development processes. When developing new applications, engineers must include features such as data inventory, encryption in transit and at rest, data purging capabilities, and role-based access control mechanisms. – Carlos Morales, Belcarra

9. Implementing encryption and key management solutions

A robust data protection strategy is essential for businesses seeking to strike this balance. Deploying an encryption and key management solution as part of this strategy ensures that sensitive data and all its paths are protected while meeting compliance and best practice requirements, ensuring a secure and controlled environment for successful innovation. environment is provided to the company. – Todd Moore, Thales Group

10. Take advantage of visibility controls

Rather than viewing privacy regulations as an obstacle, embrace privacy as an opportunity to build trust with your customers. Leverage visibility controls to monitor and manage access to sensitive data. By implementing fine-grained access controls, you can limit data exposure to authorized users and reduce the risk of unauthorized disclosure. – Ganesh Kirti, TrustLogix

11. Strive to adhere to one or two important data privacy principles

Data privacy regulations revolve around the principles of data acquisition, processing, retention, and most importantly, distribution. Try to meet one or two of these principles, as trying to meet all of them will leave a gap. This is especially true given that regulatory amendments are constantly changing and therefore require continuous adjustments. – Sameer Zaveri, Datamotive.io

12. Conducting a cost-benefit analysis

Identify areas where you can invest small amounts (say, 10 cents) in innovative technology that helps you meet privacy regulations while generating large amounts of revenue (for example, $1.10 per customer). Such tradeoffs can help reduce liability and speed a project's time to market. Additionally, it is important to anticipate regulatory responsibilities to meet audit standards and regulatory expectations. – James Beecham, ALTR

13. Make robust data privacy a brand differentiator

Taking a thoughtful privacy and cybersecurity approach to data collection is now a brand differentiator. Rather than thinking of it as a deterrent or cost, think of it as part of your brand and incorporate it into your processes, especially product development. Make sure your marketing content highlights your efforts. – Caroline McCaffery, ClearOPS

14. Adopt a multicloud storage strategy

Compliance regulations often require organizations to store and process data within a specific geographic region or to comply with multiple data sovereignty laws. Adopting a multi-cloud strategy allows organizations to choose cloud or on-premises providers with data centers in different locations, enabling compliance with regional and international data residency requirements. – Thomas Robinson, Domino Data Lab

15. Use event bus architecture

Consider using an event bus architecture where individuals need to subscribe to updates of data or information. This way you can see where your data is being sent and how it is being used. Employ an architecture that gives users real-time access to the data they need and doesn't allow access unless you know who is accessing it and why. – Richard Ricks, Silver Tree Consulting and Services

16. Shift left

By shifting left and adopting a privacy-by-design approach, integrating data protection measures (such as policy and control automation), and encouraging cross-functional collaboration between the right business lines from the beginning. Technology companies can use compliance to foster innovation and collaborate. Adapt to regulations and perhaps most importantly, build trust among users. – Kim Bozella, Protiviti

17. Minimize data collection and use

If your business model does not rely on revenue from user data, there is no need to collect and store user data for long periods of time. By collecting minimal data, you can avoid compliance issues and minimize damage from potential data breaches. Using blockchain and modern transport protocols, you can build apps that don't require a phone number or email for account registration. – Konstantin Kulyagin, Redwork

18. Appoint a go-to privacy expert

Assign a role specifically for privacy. This could be a part-time task for someone on your legal or product management team. Having a go-to person for privacy issues ensures that your team is educated and guided on these issues. This individual doesn't need to have all the answers, but he or she should have the resources and knowledge to find them in order to keep product development in line with data privacy regulations. – Ilya Sotnikov, Nettrix

19. Participate in policy discussions

Imagine navigating a ship in uncharted waters and think about how to navigate the sea of ​​data privacy regulations. What is our strategy? It wasn't just map reading. He was a cartographer. We actively shape the technology environment by participating in policy discussions and ensuring our innovative solutions are compliant by design, not an afterthought. – Sandro Shubladze, Datamam

20. Make privacy a top priority instead of an equal priority.

The question of how to balance innovation and compliance is the wrong question. Instead, we should ask how companies can put privacy at the center of their thinking and development, creating products and services that balance innovation and deeply respect the privacy needs of individuals. It will lead to innovations that benefit society rather than weaken it. – Todd Loofbarrow, Viral Gains

