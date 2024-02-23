Why did Google ban Gemini from generating human images?





Maria Diaz/ZDNET

AI image generators allow you to generate images of anything you can think of, including historical figures. But when users started asking Google's Gemini to draw historical figures and groups of people, they were in for a surprise.

Last week, when users asked Gemini to generate images of historical figures and people of different races and nationalities, they began to notice that none of the images adhered to the prompts. Rather, the image could not depict a white person, even if that person was white. Instead, only images of multicultural and racially diverse people were produced.

Related article: How to use Gemini (formerly Google Bard): Everything you need to know

Users began sharing these images on social media, and prompts asking Gemini to create images of the Pope, American Fathers, and Vikings all resulted in them creating images of people of color. Debarghya Das, a former Google employee, shared his thread about these inaccuracies, as well as his own experience, compiling examples of user submissions across X.

As a result, Google Communications on Wednesday acknowledged the issue via X, saying it was aware of the inaccuracies and was working to improve its depiction, as the chatbot was “off the mark.”

And on Thursday, Google said it was temporarily pausing image generation for people in Gemini to address the issue and would re-release an improved version soon.

We are already working to address recent issues with Gemini's image generation capabilities. While we do this, we will pause human image generation and plan to re-release an improved version soon. https://t.co/SLxYPGoqOZ

Google Communications (@Google_Comms) February 22, 2024

Now, when I try to ask Gemini to generate a photo of a person, I get a series of various error messages such as “That can't be done yet” and no image is generated. for you.

Also: I tried Google's ImageFX AI image generator and am shocked by how good it is

Despite launching its AI chatbot in March last year, Gemini only made its image generation capabilities available earlier this month. Given the long wait times before releasing image generators to chatbots, it's surprising that we're already making mistakes like this.

Google had a similar experience when it first launched Gemini (then called Google Bard), where the chatbot shared inaccurate information about the James Webb Space Telescope in its demo. .

