Google signs $60 million deal with Reddit, allowing search giant to train AI models on human posts





Google has struck a deal with Reddit that will allow the company to use the online discussion site's posts to train artificial intelligence models and improve services such as Google Search.

The deal, announced Thursday and worth about $60 million in total, will give Reddit access to Google AI models to improve search and other features on the site. Reddit declined to comment or respond to questions beyond a written statement about the deal.

Separately, the San Francisco-based company announced plans for an initial public offering on Wednesday. Reddit said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it reported net income of $18.5 million on revenue of $249.8 million for the October-December period, its first profit in two years. Ta. The company said it aims to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RDDT.

The partnership with Google is a big step for Reddit, which relies on volunteer moderators to run free-flowing, topic-based discussions. These moderators have publicly protested Reddit's previous decisions, most recently when Reddit announced plans to start charging many third-party apps for access to their content. Blacked out for several days.

Google unveils first-of-its-kind text-to-video AI tool on this week's "60 Minutes''

Data-sharing arrangements are also critical to Google, which craves access to human-written material that it can use to train its AI models, improve its “understanding” of the world, and improve its ability to answer the questions it asks. You can improve your ability to provide answers. conversation format.

It also sets a precedent for how technology companies can capture data, even publicly available content, to power growing AI models. In January, a series of high-profile lawsuits were filed in New York testing the future of large-scale language models like ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence products that incorporate vast amounts of copyrighted human works available online. The case was filed in federal court.

The deal with Google does not herald any data-driven changes to Reddit's features, according to people familiar with the matter. The person requested anonymity to speak freely during the SEC-enforced “quiet period” ahead of an IPO. Unlike social media sites like TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube, Reddit doesn't use an algorithmic process that tries to guess what users will be most interested in watching next. Instead, users can simply search for discussion forums that interest them and join ongoing conversations or start new ones.

The person also pointed out that the deal requires Google to abide by Reddit's user terms and privacy policies, which also differ in some ways from other social media. For example, when a Reddit user deletes their post or other content, the site removes it everywhere, without leaving ghostly remains in unexpected places. Reddit partners such as Google are required to do the same to “respect the choices our users make on Reddit,” the person said.

Google praised Reddit in a news release, calling it a repository of “an incredibly wide range of authentic human conversations and experiences,” and noting that the search giant primarily “makes it easier for people to benefit from useful information.” He emphasized that he is aiming to achieve this goal.

Google has downplayed its interest in using Reddit data to train its AI systems, and instead said that by collecting Reddit information, such as product recommendations and travel advice, through Google products, users highlighted how it's “even easier” to access Reddit information.

The company describes the process as a “content-first display of Reddit information” meant to benefit Google's tools and make it easier for people to participate on Reddit.

Stop Gemini AI Image Tool

Among these tools is Google's artificial intelligence chatbot Gemini.

Google on Thursday apologized for “inaccuracies” in the historical depictions it was creating and announced that its Gemini chatbot would stop generating images of people for one day.

This week, Gemini users posted screenshots on social media of historically white scenes featuring racially diverse characters purportedly generated by the chatbot, revealing that the company is Critics have raised questions about whether it overcorrects for the risk of racial bias.

“We are already working to address recent issues with Gemini's image generation capabilities,” Google said in a post on social media platform X. “While we do this, please pause people's image generation and again… release an improved version soon.”

