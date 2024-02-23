How AI can take democratized innovation to the next level





AI as an idea generator for everyone

getty

First, there was the crowdsourcing idea that everyone had something to contribute to the organization or the problem at hand. Can generative AI take advantage of this concept and make it more actionable?

The concept of democratized innovation came to the forefront with online crowdsourcing and its sister product, idea competitions, and has been used in everything from product testing to developing applications to run on NASA spacecraft.

At the same time, while crowdsourcing is most commonly used to solve simple challenges such as choosing a corporate logo, crowdsourcing suffers from a lack of trust in the crowd's intellectual capacity and ability to tackle complex problems. According to Eugene Ivanov of CRDF Global: Analysis with HeroX. Another challenge he sees is the confusion between crowdsourcing and other problem-solving tools such as brainstorming.

Generative AI-driven innovation could serve as the next step beyond crowdsourcing, according to a Harvard Business Review article written by Tozin Yipen, a senior fellow at Harvard Business Review. , which helps integrate ideas from many sources and tackle complex problems. Wolf Stake Consulting Conference Board and Daniel Finkenstadt. Generative AI can help foster divergent thinking, counter expertise bias, help evaluate ideas, support idea refinement, and foster collaboration among users.

Chris Gibson, co-founder and CEO of Recursion, said that as with previous democratized innovation efforts, the goal is not to make the final decision, but to leverage AI to ask better questions. states that it is important. For example, in our drug discovery space, we are building our own AI-based tools, but we also use tools like those that power ChatGPT to improve human interaction in many of the daily tasks that our scientists and scientists do. This greatly reduces labor. Otherwise, drug developers will spend a lot of time.

The key to unlocking the power of AI is to apply it in iterative loops of learning and experimenting until you find a path that works for you, Gibson adds. Also, don't be afraid to revisit that exploration process every few months as technology improves.

The key to this formula is that AI is increasingly acting as an assistant, rather than a replacement, for human ideation. Nick Gausling, retail consultant and managing director of Romy Group LLC, says, “Humans always have an edge in ideas, which is the endless basis for all innovation and progress.” Thinkers, philosophers, and creators have struggled to monetize their work for the past few generations, but ultimately they are some of the most necessary skills to effectively leverage his AI. It will be.

Last year was a year of great experimentation with AI. Now, it's time for a reality check, says Bob Brauer, founder and CEO of Interzoid. And, like any reality check, sometimes things don't go as expected. Market testing in 2024 could result in a number of failures, from poor performance to late entry. Even with concerted efforts, not every venture is successful, so remaining agile is critical.

The power of AI as a democratizing force in innovation is only just beginning to be understood, Gausling says. But change is already starting to creep in, and the smartest innovators are ahead of the trend.

One thing that is becoming clear is AI's ability to see through human blind spots, Gausling said. He recommends sparring with his AI to discover new perspectives. He explains his idea to the AI ​​just as he would a potential investor, and he provides all the relevant data and technical information to the AI ​​to critique and improve the idea. There is a very good chance that the AI ​​will identify something that you had no idea about.

Gibson says it's important not only to democratize innovation, but also to scale it. My advice is to build a team and culture that embraces the power of these tools with a fast-paced mindset. Having the right mindset will determine how individuals and organizations are impacted by these technologies.

Gibson adds that if we embrace a positive and forward-thinking mindset, AI will create a renaissance of creativity. Productivity is greatly improved. The leaders and teams best positioned to take advantage of these rapidly improving tools are those who are intentional about experimenting and exploring.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/joemckendrick/2024/02/23/how-ai-takes-democratized-innovation-to-the-next-level/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos