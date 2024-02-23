Reddit's $60 million deal with Google will power generative AI





Social media and news-sharing platform Reddit has signed a $60 million deal with Google to use its user-generated content to train the search giant's generative AI models, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

The news came as Reddit, the world's 17th most-visited website, filed to go public early Thursday. Selling user-generated data to train AI could be another lucrative revenue stream for platforms that primarily rely on ad sales.

The deal will allow Google to filter even more Reddit results in searches.

Rajan Patel, Google's vice president of search experience, said in a blog post that “People use Google to search for helpful content on Reddit, whether it's to find product recommendations or travel advice.” “We've seen it increase,” he said in a blog post. Patel said the partnership “will enable even more content-forward viewing of Reddit information.” Reddit expressed similar sentiments in its own blog post.

Reddit and Google declined to comment, citing both companies' blog posts.

Google and Reddit's deal highlights the value of user-generated content in generative AI platforms. AI engines like ChatGPT and Google's Gemini are trained using large amounts of text data collected from across the internet. AI models take this information and run it through trillions of parameters to generate new sentences. It is described as being an enhanced autocomplete.

In general, more data, especially data from real humans, means the more human-like your model will sound. It remains to be seen how Reddit's training data will impact future Google AI products. Given that Reddit hosts both sharp and unpleasant controversial voices, unless Google can effectively weed out the harmful elements, Google's AI products are likely to capture both the good and the bad. there is. Other errors may occur when attempting to correct for human bias. Recently, Google had to pause image generation on Gemini because it was instead generating images of white historical figures as people of color.

Reactions to the news on Reddit were largely sarcastic.

AI-generated bland content is already plentiful on the internet. One tactic some Internet users employ is to enter a search query along with the word “Reddit.” This tends to filter results on Reddit to show actual discussions between users.

When protests erupted on Reddit last year and many subreddits went private over the site's decision to effectively shut down third-party Reddit apps, Google's search results were affected. This shows how much Google relies on quality information to fill up its results pages to sell online ads. Given Reddit's dependence on users, management may have an incentive to keep users happy. The Wall Street Journal reports that Reddit may also sell stock to some of its most loyal users. This unusual proposal could be a way to appease avid Reddit users, especially those who protest or boycott the platform. Reddit's valuation was $10 billion in 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/services-and-software/reddits-60-million-deal-with-google-will-feed-generative-ai/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos