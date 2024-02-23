What's wrong with Google Drive, Dropbox, and OneDrive? More than you think





Cloud drives such as Google Drive, Dropbox, Box, and OneDrive have become the go-to data management solution for countless individuals and organizations. Its appeal lies in its free initial storage offer, user-friendly interface, robust file sharing and collaboration tools, and easy access to files from anywhere with an internet connection.

However, recent developments in the cloud drive space pose significant challenges for businesses and organizations. Google and Microsoft, the leading providers in this space, have announced the retirement of unlimited storage plans.

Furthermore, it is important to note that Cloud Drive, which is primarily a syncing service, does not offer comprehensive data protection. Today, organizations recognized the limitations of cloud drives and strategized accordingly, looking for ways to protect their data without breaking the bank.

Beware of higher education

Higher education institutions employ platforms such as Google Drive, Dropbox, Box, and OneDrive to store vast amounts of data, sometimes reaching petabytes. Now that you no longer have an unlimited plan, you're faced with the dilemma of finding an alternative storage solution or deleting your data to avoid high fees. In fact, the education sector has the highest incidence of ransomware attacks, with 80% of secondary education institutions and 79% of higher education institutions reported to have fallen victim to ransomware in 2023. If you are an IT administrator at a higher education institution, read below to learn how you are experiencing ransomware attacks. Protect your data.

Sync and Backup: Why Full Data Security Is Not Enough for Cloud Drives Cloud Sync

Cloud drives provide users with an easy way to store and protect their files online. It may also appear that these services are backing up your data. But that's not the case. These services synchronize (short for sync) files or folders on your computer to other devices running the same application, ensuring that the same up-to-date information is merged between each device.

Cloud Drive's “live update” feature is a double-edged sword. On the other hand, it ensures that you are always working with the latest version of the document. On the other hand, if you need to go back to a specific version of a file from two weeks ago, you might be out of luck unless you manually save that version elsewhere.

Another important thing to note is that if your cloud drive is shared with other users, the content can often change without notifying them, resulting in data loss. may be changed or deleted. Due to the added complexity of large organizations, even if well-intentioned users actively manage Drive permissions, this presents potential vulnerabilities.

cloud backup

Unlike cloud sync tools, backup solutions are all about preserving historical data. Utilize block-level backup technology to provide granular data protection. After the initial full backup, these systems only save incremental changes that occur within the dataset. This means that if you need to restore a file (or your entire system) as it existed at a particular point in time, you can do so exactly. This approach is not only more efficient in terms of storage space, but is also important for data recovery scenarios.

For organizations with rapidly growing data and highly sensitive and sensitive data, the difference between synchronization and backup can be the difference between vulnerability and security. While cloud drives offer ease of access and collaboration, they fall short of providing the comprehensive data protection that a true backup solution provides, so identify gaps and choose a solution that better fits your data storage and security goals. The need is emphasized. A full-fledged backup solution typically includes backup software such as Veeam, Commvault, or Rubrik and where that data is stored. Backup software allows you to configure the frequency and type of backups, and backup data is stored on-premises, off-premises, or both. Ideally, like Backblaze B2, at least one copy would be stored in the cloud, providing true geographically separated offsite protection.

Lack of protection against ransomware

In 2023, ransomware payments reached an all-time high of $1 billion. It's no news to anyone in the IT community that, now more than ever, they need to protect against evolving ransomware threats with immutable backups. However, cloud drives fall short when it comes to protection from ransomware.

Absence of object lock

Object Lock acts as a digital vault, making your data immutable for a specified period of time. Create a virtual air gap to protect your data from modification, manipulation, or deletion, effectively protecting against ransomware attacks that attempt to encrypt your files for ransom. Unfortunately, most cloud drives don't have this technology built-in.

Without Object Lock, if your data or documents are infected with ransomware before being uploaded to the cloud, the version stored on your cloud drive may also be compromised. A localized ransomware attack can turn into a widespread data disaster as infected files are replicated across cloud environments.

Other security shortcomings

In addition to lacking object lock, cloud drives can also lag in other important security measures. Although some level of encryption is often provided, the robustness of this encryption and its effectiveness in protecting data on reset and in transit can vary widely. Furthermore, implementation of 2FA and other access control measures is not necessarily standard. These gaps in security protocols can leave the door open to unauthorized access and data breaches.

Navigating the shared responsibility model

A cloud computing shared responsibility model outlines who is responsible for what when it comes to cloud security. However, this model often provides a false sense of security. In this model, the cloud drive is typically responsible for the security of the cloud, including the infrastructure that runs all services provided in the cloud. On the other hand, customers are responsible for cloud security. This means customers need to take control of the security of their data.

What's the difference? Let's use an example. If a user accidentally uploads a ransomware-infected file to a cloud drive, the service may protect the integrity of the cloud infrastructure and prevent the malware from spreading to other users. However, you are directly responsible for preventing infected files from being uploaded in the first place and for managing the consequences. Fundamentally, cloud drives provide a platform for storing data, but relying solely on cloud drives without understanding the nuances of the shared responsibility model can leave gaps in your data protection strategy.

It's also important to understand that Google, Microsoft, and Dropbox may not back up your data as often and in the format you need or provide timely and accessible recovery options.

Limitations of cloud drives during computer failure

Cloud drives like iCloud, Google Drive, Dropbox, and OneDrive sync your files across multiple devices and the cloud, giving you access to the latest versions of your files from anywhere. However, this synchronization is not equivalent to a complete backup of your computer's data. If your computer fails, only the files you choose to sync are recoverable. Any other data stored on your computer (but not in your synced folder) will be lost.

Some cloud drives offer version control that allows you to restore previous versions of files, but this functionality is often limited in scope and time. It is not designed to recover all types of files after a hardware failure, which is possible with a comprehensive backup solution.

Additionally, users often have to choose which folders' files to sync, potentially overlooking important data. This selective syncing means that not all important information is automatically protected, unlike backup solutions that can be set to automatically back up all your data.

Challenges of data sprawl in cloud drives

Cloud drives allow you to easily provision storage for a wide range of end users. From students and faculty in educational institutions to teams in enterprises, users can start storing their data with unparalleled ease. However, this convenience comes with its own challenges, one of the most notable being data sprawl.

Data sprawl refers to the rapid growth and dispersion of data without a consistent management strategy. This is when an organization accumulates so much data that it becomes unclear what data it has and what is happening with it. Organizations often struggle to clearly understand who is storing what, how much space is being taken up, and whether certain data remains accessed or has become redundant. there is. This can lead to inefficient use of storage resources, increased costs, and potential security risks due to the accumulation of outdated or unnecessary information. Cloud drive platforms lack advanced tools to analyze and understand storage usage, which can significantly complicate data governance and compliance efforts.

Economic hurdles in Cloud Drive pricing

Pricing for cloud drive solutions is a major barrier to achieving both cost efficiency and operational flexibility. Sticker pricing is just the tip of the iceberg, especially for large organizations such as higher education institutions and large enterprises, which have unique challenges that make the standard pricing model for many cloud drive services less than ideal. The main challenges are:

User-based pricing: Cloud drive platforms price based on the number of users, but this approach quickly becomes problematic for large institutions and enterprises. Due to staff and end user turnover, it can be difficult to predict the number of active users at any given time. This can lead to overpayments on unused accounts and constant adjustment of price points to the current number of employees, both of which are administrative issues. High cost of scaling: The initial promise of free storage tiers or low-cost entry points disappears as soon as institutions reach their storage limits. Once these thresholds are crossed, prices can rise significantly and make budget planning a nightmare. This pricing model is especially problematic for businesses with continuous data growth. As these datasets grow, the cost of storing them increases exponentially, straining already tight budgets. Storage and user limits: Most cloud drive platforms have storage capacity and user limit limits. Upgrading to a higher tier plan for more users or additional storage can be expensive. This often forces organizations into a continuous cycle of renegotiation and plan adjustment.Alternative: I was on Backblaze

While cloud drives are great for collaboration and file sharing, they often fall short in providing the comprehensive data security and backup that businesses and organizations need. However, that doesn't mean you don't have options. Cloud storage platforms like Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage protect your business and education data with immutable, set-it-and-forget, off-site backup and archiving at a fraction of the cost of traditional providers. Protect your budget. You can also use Universal Data Migration to move large amounts of data from cloud drives or other sources to B2 cloud storage for free.

For those who prefer the user-friendly interface of services like Dropbox or Google Drive, Backblaze offers integrations that provide a comparable front-end experience with ease of use without compromising security. However, if protecting your data from threats like ransomware is a priority, Backblaze B2 integrates with popular backup tools like Veeam, Rubrik, and Commvault for immutable virtual air-gapped backups that protect against cyber threats. can be achieved. Backblaze also offers up to 3x free egress on stored data or unlimited free egress between many compute or CDN partners. This means you don't have to worry about the cost of downloading data from the cloud when you need it.

Beyond cloud drives: A secure and cost-effective approach to data storage

In summary, while cloud drives offer robust file sharing and collaboration tools, businesses and organizations seeking a more secure, reliable, and cost-effective data storage solution have options. By recognizing the limitations of cloud drives and leveraging the advanced features of cloud backup services, organizations can not only protect their data from emerging threats, but also ensure access to their data and stay within budget. can.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.backblaze.com/blog/whats-wrong-with-google-drive-dropbox-and-onedrive-more-than-you-think/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos