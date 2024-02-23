Baton Rouge's Boyle & Roux fined, liquor license suspended over recent controversy | Baton Rouge





A Baton Rouge seafood restaurant at the center of a dispute with city-parish officials faces a $2,100 fine and 60 days for serving alcohol and using hookah despite having a suspended license. His liquor license was suspended.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Alcoholic Beverage Control Board was divided on how to punish the vendor.

Some board members wanted the license revoked completely, arguing that owner Maurice Walker, whose license had previously been suspended, was toying with the board's authority.

“I feel like this company has a pattern and practice of doing what they want and then asking for forgiveness later,” board member Anthony Lascaro said. “All things considered, things have been going on and on about this for some time, and it doesn't make sense to me that it should happen again after a suspension.”

However, other board members said that while the fine was appropriate, the suspension was too harsh.

“These are not just employees, they are people who have spent their lives working to make a difference in their lives and the lives of those around them,” said board member Walter McLaughlin Jr. “We have management on this board, so when we make decisions like that, I don’t think we should take them lightly. need to do it.”

The restaurant is at the center of a long-running feud with neighbors who say its customers routinely violate noise ordinances near its quiet residential neighborhood. The owners claim they are being unfairly targeted because they are black.

The controversy reached the level of city and parish government. Some metro city council members are pushing for stronger enforcement of noise ordinances, which have been opposed by other city council members who say they are unfairly enforced against black-owned businesses.

Last November, an attorney for the city-parish resigned after he was recorded speaking with the restaurant's neighbors at a community meeting about plans to close the restaurant and criticizing the mayor and then-police chief for lax enforcement.

Boyle & Lew attorney Ron Haley could not be reached for comment.

past controversy

This violation is the second in three months that the ABC board has levied against Boyle & Lou. Boyle & Lou was fined $1,000 on Dec. 7 for hosting a Cinco de Mayo party without proper permits earlier this year.

Ultimately, the board suspended all but $360 of the original special event fine on the condition that Boil & Roux commit no other violations for one year.

One month later, Boyle & Luu's liquor license was suspended on Jan. 11 for violating building and zoning codes because its new outdoor patio was built too close to city sidewalks. , officials said. The suspension was supposed to last until restaurants returned in compliance.

A new 60-day suspension will begin if Boyle & Luu returns to compliance, board officials said.

Barry Durbin, an investigator with the city-parish Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, said Boyle & Lou was found selling alcohol and serving hookah on Feb. 3, when its license was suspended. It was witnessed by a confidential informant.

Durbin said ABC employees were dispatched to Boyle & Lue multiple times during his suspension, asking Walker to remove the alcohol from public display and finally turning himself in earlier this month. It is said that alcohol was confiscated before the order was issued.

Board members said Walker continued to sell alcohol and promote Mardi Gras and Super Bowl drink specials even after Boyle & Lou's liquor license was suspended.

Angry that Boyle & Lou continued to “stick their noses up” the board, Mr. Lascaro led an unsuccessful charge to have the company's liquor license completely revoked.

“Given all the circumstances surrounding this case, I don't think a $2,100 fine is appropriate,” he said.

Board member Xavier Hoskins supported the fine and the two-month suspension of Boyle & Lou's license, but agreed with McLaughlin that revoking the license went too far.

“I'm just against shutting down this business because I've seen how this business can employ people and take them out of social services,” he said. “I'm not really interested in putting people back into poverty, but the fines have to be paid.”

