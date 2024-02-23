Google suspends Gemini after backlash; alternative AI image tools include Meta, OpenAI, Midjourney





Google on Thursday said it would suspend some features of its AI image generation software Gemini after backlash over its portrayal of gender and ethnic diversity, but the company has many competitors in the space. For example, OpenAI, Microsoft, and Adobe have established themselves in this field. A rapidly growing field.

Google faced backlash over images from its AI Gemini.

Google announced a new name for its Bard chatbot assistant in late 2023: Geminithe. The model is trained by the company across multiple modalities, including images, audio, and text (most competitors train their models to independently generate or understand content in different formats such as audio and images). ) and expanded. In February, we will launch a paid subscription that offers even more features.

Meta announced a standalone AI image generation tool called Imagine with Meta in December. It relies on the company's Emu model and is free to use, giving him expanded access to generation tools that were previously limited to chatbots within apps for Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. .

OpenAI, backed by Sam Altman at Microsoft and responsible for text and video generators ChatGPT and Sora, released the third generation of its visual platform DALL-E last year, eventually integrating image tools and AI chatbots. simplifies the process of creating the required text. Prompts that transform users' ideas into visual reality.

Midjourney has been a popular AI imaging tool since its initial release in late 2022, and released Midjourney model version 6 in December. This resulted in better detail and improved responsiveness to prompt sand. Despite the company's relatively small size, it remains one of the most well-known players in the field.

Adobe boasts Firefly, a commercially safe AI image generator. The model is trained on images licensed by the company or openly licensed, allowing companies to use it without fear of copyright claims. This is a unique selling point amid the ambiguous legal status of AI-generated content. .

Microsoft provides image generation through its AI assistant Copilot, which is integrated across Office apps such as Word, PowerPoint, and Excel, and uses OpenAI's DALL-E 3 model to generate content.

Stability AI, a long-time leader in AI image generation and a more open alternative to proprietary tools, is launching a series of AI image generation models starting in 2022 and previewed its latest, Stable Diffusion 3, on Thursday, but for more information The company stated that: It's unclear when it will be released (though there is a waiting list you can sign up for).

What are the concerns about Ai image generators?

Diversity, Authenticity and Ownership. Generative AI tools are trained on massive datasets and generate content from prompts based on what they learn. Because the model's output reflects the data it was trained on, it also reflects biases within that data, including the erasure of Indigenous and non-binary identities, and the identification of lighter-skinned men as typically high-quality. Ethnic and gender biases have been shown time and again in products, including the tendency to display them. As a black man, work and prison pay. To counter this, many models actively try to account for and correct for this bias in order to better represent the real world, but as the recent furor over Gemini shows, this can backfire. may create a bias in the other direction. As content becomes increasingly detailed and real, it becomes increasingly difficult to tell what is real and what is fake, and this tool is used to create deepfakes and spread dangerous misinformation and harmful content. There are growing concerns that it may help. This is a major concern for companies developing generative AI, especially in the lead-up to a heated election, and many are looking to develop tools such as watermarks to help people tell the real thing from the fake. It is working. Data that can create bias is also controversial from an ownership perspective. For example, Meta uses photos in his social media posts, and many of the leading image and text generation tools have fended off major lawsuits from artists and media organizations contesting the terms and compensation of data use. I am. their contents. These lawsuits have not yet been resolved, and more may be filed in the future, the outcome of which could play an important role in shaping the future landscape of generative AI tools.

Google's Gemini was widely criticized for its inaccurate and biased images when asked to illustrate some historical scenarios, but how does the company adjust its service to take historical context into account? , or a timeline for when it will restore the ability to generate images of people. . Critics like Elon Musk, who is developing rival AI products such as the Grok chatbot through his startup xAI, are using Google's admission of fault as ammunition to pursue a company-wide diversity policy. He argued that this is primarily to the detriment of white men.

