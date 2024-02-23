Big tech investments are driving change in real estate





For Big Tech, the dominant giants of the technology industry defined by size, influence, and financial success (i.e. Amazon, Apple, Google, Meta, Microsoft, and new entrant Nvidia), the past few years have been lucrative. Brought. And these big tech companies could turn to real estate in a variety of ways.

As the development and market introduction of new technologies accelerates, Big Tech is increasingly competing to invest in and profit from new technologies. And now they're all making big bets on generative artificial intelligence (AI). In fact, few gaming companies have ever heard of the name Nvidia, but it has risen to the ranks of Big Tech's elite solely on the basis of the revenue it generated as a manufacturer of AI chips.

It's important to track the money Big Tech puts into technology research and development (R&D). Because how they spend that money has far-reaching effects on how you make money. No business area is immune to technology emerging from Big Tech’s R&D investments, and real estate professionals who pay attention, learn, and adapt will reap the benefits of new technology, as we are beginning to see with generative AI. It will be.

Big Tech investment amount and location

In the first three quarters of 2023, Big Tech pumped an additional $173 billion into U.S. technology research and development. This is more than 1.5 times the amount of money that US venture capitalists have invested in the same field over the same period. Big Tech, with its investment power that dwarfs its competitors, will drive innovation in the near future.

It's no surprise that Big Tech is focusing much of its investment capital and computing power on generative AI. Since its release in late 2022, major tech companies are investing in generative AI as it becomes adopted for text, image, and video creation, especially given that the feature is still in the early stages of adoption. It seems like they are betting on big profits from. To consumers.

Opportunities for real estate professionals

History has repeatedly shown that early adoption of new technology yields benefits and efficiencies even before the technology is fully understood. Think about flip phones. When people were reluctantly giving up their flip phones for smartphones, they weren't fully aware of the cameras, apps, GPS, and computing power that were coming. We now literally have computers in our pockets.

There is no doubt that new technologies like generative AI will change jobs in real estate, and the upcoming changes will present opportunities for real estate professionals who understand and embrace them. Generative AI use cases eliminate inefficiencies. Real estate industry leaders will be able to do more. Agents will be able to provide better service and a better customer experience. When used responsibly, generative AI innovation can be good for business and customers.

Expanding the capabilities of generative AI

Although generative AI capabilities were generally introduced in 2022, many real-world applications of this technology have yet to be implemented. Generative AI is already here and ways it will continue to evolve beyond text and image platforms in the coming years include:

Audio and video-based AI apps with features such as voice and facial cloning Advanced, targeted AI models that help protect against data security and hacking threats Increased accuracy, i.e. false information ( Training algorithms on models with fewer hallucinations (e.g., hallucinations) Personal assistant bots called cobots to replace automatic assistants such as Siri and Alexa Smartphones and personal computers equipped with Generative AI

Market data shows that industries implementing generative AI tools are expected to see the most significant improvements in marketing and sales capabilities, which bodes well for real estate professionals. A McKinsey report found that marketing and sales leaders are most positive about the benefits of generative AI in lead identification, marketing optimization, and personalized outreach.

Trust and generation AI

Innovation almost always outweighs the rules and laws that serve as guardrails to protect us. Therefore, for now, technologies like generative AI will be controlled and driven by a small number of powerful organizations. With this in mind, we must closely monitor technology investment trends and seek ethical decision-making in the development process.

How long can it last?

At some point, the generative AI boom will start to taper off, and investors will race to find the next big emerging technology to develop. To drive future growth, Big Tech is always on the lookout for new markets and emerging technologies, but the burgeoning AI, augmented reality (AR)/virtual reality (VR), and quantum computing technologies We will continue to invest heavily.

A game changer in the real estate industry

It is inevitable that Big Tech’s investments in emerging technologies will continue to bring new ways of working to the real estate sector. What agents do with these technologies and how they transform the way they do business will become increasingly important. Your first job is to understand the business bottleneck you are trying to solve. Second, understanding new technologies and the forces that bring them to market is fundamental to managing change. And using these technologies ethically and responsibly to build your business and create better service and customer experiences will always be a market differentiator for agencies that see technology as a growth opportunity. .

