Google apologizes for historically inaccurate images after right-wing backlash





top line

Google apologized Friday for a series of historically inaccurate images generated by its Gemini AI image service, with widely circulated images sparking backlash from right-wing users and Billionaire X owner Elon Musk, among others. In response, the company said the feature missed the mark.

Google said some of the Gemini images that caused the backlash were inaccurate or even… [+] attack.

NurPhoto (via Getty Images) Key facts

Google acknowledged in a blog post Friday afternoon that some of the images generated by Gemini were inaccurate or even offensive, and the company said it had used its image generation technology to include examples of sexually explicit images. He said he was trying to avoid some traps he had experienced in the past. Violent images or depictions of real people.

The tech giant suspended the feature on Thursday amid online outrage over some images created by Gemini. Musk claimed that the full-page images showed companies running insane racist and anti-civilization programs, and claimed that the New York Post reported several images of black Vikings. . , Female Pope and Female NHL Player were created in response to prompts that did not specify race or gender.

Google previously acknowledged that the error stemmed from its efforts to combat bias and increase representation, but in an apology post, the company said that its users come from all over the world. mentioned and said he hoped this feature would work well for everyone.

Google says that Gemini has shown that a variety of people have failed to account for cases where it clearly shouldn't show a range, and that its AI image generator has become much more cautious than it intended, making the generator extremely said it had made adjustments to confirm that it had misinterpreted abnormal symptoms. Display the prompt as confidential.

important quotes

If you request photos of soccer players or dog walkers, you might want to receive photos of different people, Google said, adding: Perhaps you don't want to receive just one ethnic group (or a photo of someone walking their dog). other characteristics).

Main background

Google announced Gemini, formerly known as Bard, in December, calling the product its most capable and versatile model yet with cutting-edge performance. Google introduced image generation capabilities last month to compete with rivals such as OpenAI's DALL-E and Midjourney. However, in the days following its release, some images posted online include images of a black woman in the U.S. Senate from the 1800s and a black man in a World War II-era German military uniform, all with a history of prompting. It appeared to contain inaccurate depictions, The Verge reported. Google issued a statement Thursday announcing it was suspending the feature and vowing to immediately improve this kind of depiction.

tangent

Google announced on Thursday afternoon that a screenshot of a purported message to Gmail users suggesting the widely used email service would be shut down, despite the fact that it turned out to be a hoax, has found itself embroiled in a new controversy after releasing a screenshot of a shocking fact that temporarily threw the company into confusion. Google appeared to deny the development in a post Thursday afternoon, saying Gmail will continue to exist with Gmail X accounts.

References

Elon Musk targets Google search, claiming his company's AI is insane and racist (Forbes)

Google stops Gemini AI from creating images of people after service wakes up after call from Musk (Forbes)

