Samsung's new intelligent Galaxy Book4 series launches in Canada from February 26th – Samsung Newsroom Japan





Samsung Galaxy Book4 series is in high demand as consumers seek a more intelligent, connected and secure PC experience

Samsung Electronics Canada today announced that the Galaxy Book4 series will be available for purchase starting February 26 at the Samsung Experience Store, online at atsamsung.com/ca, and at select national retailers and carrier partners across Canada. did. Samsung's latest lineup of premium PCs is intelligent and powerful. A powerful experience that combines highly optimized performance, a vibrant touchscreen display, and enhanced connectivity.

The Galaxy Book4 series, which includes the Galaxy Book4 Ultra, Galaxy Book4 Pro, and Galaxy Book4 Pro 360, was launched in South Korea on January 2 and attracted record interest, outselling last year's Galaxy Book3 series by 1.5 times in the first week of sales. I did.[1].

TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Experience Business at Samsung Electronics, said: “We are excited for our users to experience the intelligence, connectivity and productivity enabled by the Galaxy Book4 series, taking our premium PC lineup to the next level. I'm excited about it.” The Galaxy Book4 series delivers the powerful performance and multi-device connectivity that consumers expect from high-performance PCs in today's market.

The Galaxy Book4 series delivers intelligent productivity backed by robust hardware performance. Galaxy Book4 Ultra is powered by the new Intel Core Ultra 9/7 processor, combining CPU, GPU and newly added NPU into his one package.[2]security is also enhanced with each Galaxy Book model featuring a new discrete Samsung Knox security chip that independently protects critical system data.

The entire experience on the Galaxy Book4 Ultra and Galaxy Book4 Pro series is delivered on a dynamic AMOLED 2X touchscreen display that delivers crisp contrast and vibrant colors. The amazing viewing experience is supported by vision booster and anti-reflection technology for automatic brightness enhancement.[3] To reduce distractions. Building on the legacy of Samsung's Galaxy Book portfolio, the Galaxy Book4 series features a unique Galaxy Connected Experience that allows users to connect seamlessly across his Samsung Galaxy devices.from second screen[4] This allows users to use the tablet as a monitor for multi-control.[5] Easily move files between devices using the Galaxy Book4 series mouse and touchpad, allowing users to benefit from features that maximize productivity and creativity. All these features are packed into a slim and lightweight design, allowing users to experience powerful performance from anywhere, on the go.

Galaxy Book4 series will be available from February 26th in select markets[6]including Canada, France, Germany, UK, and US. For more information, please visit https://www.samsung.com/ca/galaxy-book/.

[1] Based on sales from January 2nd to January 9th in the Korean market only.

[2] Specifications may vary by model or market. Comparison with previous series.

[3] Corning Gorilla Glass with DX complements the legendary toughness of Corning Gorilla Glass, delivering both anti-reflective optics and increased abrasion resistance. Cornings glass composites improve front reflection by 75% compared to standard glass, increasing display readability and increasing display contrast ratio by 50% at the same display brightness.

[4] Both devices must be signed into the same Samsung account. Requires Galaxy Tab S7 series or later, and his Tab Active4 Pro with One UI 3.1 or later.

[5] Samsung Multi Control is compatible with mobile phones with One UI 5.1, tablets with One UI 4.1 or later versions, and from 2021 onwards with Samsung Settings v1.5 (Intel) or Samsung Settings v3.3 (ARM). Available only on released Galaxy Book series devices. ). Some models may have limited supported features.

[6] Availability may vary by market. Supported models, colors, and sizes may vary by market.

