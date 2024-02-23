Osceola County wins $4 million technology library grant





Osceola County announced Friday that it has been awarded $4 million to establish the Osceola County Technical Library.

The Multipurpose Community Facilities (MPCF) Program grant will provide a $7.2 million library investment. The space includes devices for digital literacy classes and telehealth appointments, a learning lab equipped with state-of-the-art technology, and access to resources for artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR), and augmented reality (AR). It is included. ), 3D printing, audio and video production, and collaboration and collaboration spaces for innovative projects.

The county said the facility would include 8,000 square feet of state-of-the-art space in District 2, but officials said it would dwarf existing spaces like the Robert Guevara Community Center. He said the exact location has not been chosen yet.

District 2 County Commissioner Viviana Janner called the technical library a dream facility for residents.

I have been passionate about this initiative because it reflects my commitment to fostering technology literacy and providing equitable access to resources for all residents, Janner said. By establishing innovation hubs, the aim is to close the digital divide and equip individuals with the skills they need to succeed in today's digital economy.

The Multipurpose Community Facilities Program funds facilities designed to jointly enable direct work, education and health monitoring, county officials said. This is one of 29 projects funded by MCFP.

While the application process prioritized rural areas with economic hardship factors, Osceola County's application demonstrated compelling evidence of need and potential impact. Priority was given to areas with clear economic hardship, such as low per capita income compared to the state average, high unemployment rates, and poverty levels.

By connecting Floridians to our centrally located community hub, residents can find their next professional opportunity, upskill for a future job, and access telehealth resources through reliable broadband internet connectivity. “Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly said.

We will update this story as more information becomes available soon.

