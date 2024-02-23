Are Roboto weights different between Figma and Google fonts? – Ask the Community





For my Figma project, I chose Roboto as the font. However, I ran into a problem when transferring the project to a developer. He noticed that Google Fonts did not offer a semi-bold (600 weight) version of the Robotoa version available and used in Figma. To investigate further, the developer used Google Fonts to test overlaying Roboto's text with a weight of 600 onto the Roboto's text with a weight of 700. Surprisingly, there was no noticeable difference between the two.

Hello Sophia! The same thing happened to me in a project using Roboto as the main font for titles and paragraphs. After some searching I found this comparison that may be helpful.

The reason fonts appear the same at 600 and 700 in developer testing is because if a font is unavailable, the closest available weight is automatically selected. As @tank666 said, Figma uses the Roboto Variable font as standard, but there is a working solution that uses a version called Robot Flex in both Figma and Google Fonts. The developer can control the weights of that version of his Roboto via CSS to perfectly match Figmas. Here is a demonstration.

Another solution is to avoid using fonts from Google Fonts and download variable fonts.

Also note that fonts are rasterized differently depending on the navigator you are using. For example, we were struggling with Roboto Light until we discovered this issue you're currently facing. It worked fine in Firefox, but in Chrome it became very difficult to read.

I hope it helps.

@Rafastesia Thank you for the information!

Also, do you know how to download the Figma font? I searched for Figma, but without success.

