IndyCar makes significant progress in hybrid assist unit test





Alexander Rossi testing the hybrid assist unit in IndyCar

indy car pictures

IndyCar's hybrid assist unit was scheduled to debut at the season-opening Firestone Grand Prix in St. Petersburg on March 10. However, without proper quality control testing of production parts, IndyCar will postpone installation of the hybrid assist unit until December 7, 2023, after the 108th Indianapolis 500 on May 26. I made a wise decision.

That didn't mean IndyCar would abandon kinetic energy units, which store electrical energy, to give each driver more horsepower from Chevrolet and Honda's internal combustion engines.

Far from it.

IndyCar continues its aggressive testing program for its hybrid assist unit, making significant progress during a private test held at Homestead-Miami Speedway from February 20-22.

IndyCar said he completed 1,202 laps of the 2.21-mile road course, totaling 2,656 miles.

Andretti Global, Arrow McLaren, Chip Ganassi Racing and Team Penske tested the new system in an aggressive test with one driver per team participating in each day's test.

Andretti Global's Marcus Ericsson

indy car pictures

Andretti Global driver Marcus Ericsson, Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward, Chip Ganassi Racing's Marcus Armstrong, and Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin served as test drivers on February 20th.

The following day, on February 21, Andretti Global's Colton Herta, Arrow McLaren's Callum Ilott, Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou and Team Penske's Josef Newgarden took over testing duties.

Testing concluded on February 22nd with Kyle Kirkwood (Andretti), Alexander Rossi (Arrow McLaren), Scott Dixon (Ganassi) and Will Power (Penske) at the wheel.

The 12 drivers completed a total of 1,202 laps without any trouble. That's 4,656 miles, which is roughly the overland distance from New York to Los Angeles. Power was the busiest driver, completing 150 laps on February 23rd. Kirkwood, Ilott, Herta and Parow each completed over 100 laps.

Herta said automobiles and hybrid systems have made significant advances in reliability and performance over the past few months. It adds an interesting element for drivers. There's still a lot to learn from it, but from the tests we've done, it seems like racing will be a little more interesting. This allows drivers to make more important decisions in the car.

Honda IndyCar engine cover during hybrid testing.

indy car pictures

The IndyCars Hybrid Assist Unit is a joint development between Chevrolet and Honda. It was created to enhance the racing action with additional horsepower and further the series' efforts to provide the most competitive motorsports on the planet.

The new 2.2-liter twin-turbo V6 engine with hybrid technology features additional overtaking (push-to-pass) options, ultimately providing IndyCar drivers with more choice and control, making them the key driver of racing. Points can generate more speed and horsepower.

The hybrid system consists of a motor generator unit (MGU) and an energy storage system (ESS), both of which are housed in a bellhousing between the internal combustion engine and the gearbox. Multiple strategies for regeneration and deployment are being tested as the power unit builds energy and transmits it through the MGU before being stored in the ultracapacitor ESS.

Additional horsepower is provided through the same motor generator. Unlike traditional IndyCar push-to-pass systems, hybrid power has no limit on the total time it can be used during a race.

Palou said it was a lot of fun to get back to the Honda hybrid. We've spent quite a bit of time running, making progress on all the systems and making sure everything is perfect. I was able to get a lot of mileage that I had targeted. The weather was great and it was great to get back in the car and I can't wait to get the season started and see the hybrids on track.

IndyCar said series officials have not announced a date for implementing the new system on this season's tracks or the rules that will be used once it is implemented. But IndyCar officials told me it's definitely going to debut sometime after the Indianapolis 500.

As the hybrid assist unit continues to test more miles and prove its concept, series drivers are excited about its potential.

According to Rossi, many laps in this test involved turning the hybrid back on, and challenges were kept to a minimum. It remains to be seen what the rules surrounding its use will be. So knowing how it affects your race strategy is a question we're all asking. We look forward to seeing it in cars at some point this year.

Testing of the IndyCar-specific hybrid unit is tentatively scheduled to continue at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course from March 28-29.

The four race teams testing this week were AJ Foyt Racing, Ed Carpenter Racing, Juncos Hollinger Racing, Dale Coyne Racing, Meyer Shank Racing, and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. is expected to take over.

The reason why hybrid assist units are so important to IndyCar is because they combine the proven raw horsepower produced by the internal combustion engine with the additional power produced by electrification. That technology, which both Chevrolet and Honda believe is needed in the transportation and passenger car industries, could help spark interest among other automakers that could compete in IndyCar in the future. do not have.

