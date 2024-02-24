



According to the professors who rejected his application to the Vienna Academy of Fine Arts, Adolf Hitler was a young aspiring artist with minimal talent who had difficulty drawing figures. Google's AI model “Gemini” has its own issues with generating images of people, and strangely, some people who are outraged by its shortcomings have recently begun to think more about the landscapes future genocidal dictators would depict. It shows a kind review.

Earlier this month, Google announced the latest version of Gemini, which was first introduced in December. The program includes a chatbot as well as a text-to-image converter that promises to deliver “vibrant and playful” photos based on user prompts. Right-wing culture warriors with paid blue check accounts on I started feeding it into X and hit the jackpot.

Not only did Gemini sometimes refuse to create images of white people, but he also created historically inaccurate illustrations such as black Vikings, Native American “founding fathers,” and a female pope. Conservative influencers used these examples to claim that Google built left-wing bias into its models, and to declare that Elon Musk is also a “racist” against white people.

While it is true that Gemini's achievements are flawed, they do not necessarily reflect a grand conspiracy to force awakening on the masses. All AI image generators churn out tons of worthless waste, including countless distorted portraits that bear little or no resemblance to how people actually look. If Google's tools take a strange turn when it comes to race, it's probably because of guardrails meant to prevent users from cooking up offensive and stereotypical images. Former mixed martial artist Jake Shields apparently tried to do this by requesting images of fried chicken, watermelon, and people enjoying watermelon. grape soda. (He sarcastically noted that the resulting photos of mostly non-black people look “normal” to him.)

Why is everyone calling Google Gemini racist?

I was shown people eating watermelon and fried chicken and it looks normal to me pic.twitter.com/4EL8mtdLAD

— Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) February 22, 2024

Days before launching an experiment to see if AI models would spew out racially inflammatory content, Shields was participating in another discourse about art. “The first two paintings are by failed artist Adolf Hitler,” he wrote in a post to X. [second] The two photos are by Hunter Biden, one of today's most successful artists. which is good? “Mr. Shields has publicly expressed skepticism about the details of the Holocaust, but in a subsequent response he wrote: [an] He's a terrible artist. ”

Maybe from another blue check that Hitler used one of the paintings he shared in Karlskirche in Vienna to claim that he was a “good painter”, at least compared to an “unpleasant painter”. Maybe they just met through a previous viral post. Left-wing art of the time. ” This thread, by the author of a popular newsletter on “classical ideals” that regularly denounces “woke” culture, sparked a debate about Hitler’s artistic abilities, and also led several conservative Influential people defended his work and lamented his lack of acceptance at international conferences. school. (Critics, on the other hand, derided the painting as resembling an AI-generated drek.)

Adolf Hitler was actually an excellent painter. Germany at the time was obsessed with decadent and disgusting left-wing art, and good painters were regularly rejected. pic.twitter.com/RfUIo8Hz3I

— Mega (@meghaverma_art) February 18, 2024

Amid the debate, Mike Solana, vice president of venture capital firm Founders Fund, tweeted: “It's actually quite simple: Art should be beautiful.” Although he did not mention Hitler or painting, this remark was interpreted by some of his supporters as endorsing Hitler's visual aesthetic. (He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.) Solana is among the prominent commentators who have lambasted Google for the Gemini fiasco and published columns denouncing AI systems as “anti-white lunatics.” It will be. Adding to this assessment was Andrew Torba, CEO of Gab (an alternative social media platform favored by neo-Nazis, Torba is known for posting anti-Semitic content), who said Gemini promotes diversity. He claimed that it was designed to. Coincidentally, Gab has just rolled out a number of its “uncensored and unbiased” AI chatbots. These include a chatbot that responds to input as if it were Hitler and denies the Holocaust. Mr. Torba has not yet evaluated Hitler's artistic talent, but when he asks Gab's Hitlerbot, “Were you a good painter?”, the answer is “Were you a good painter?” right. “I wasn't just a good painter, I was a skilled painter,” he says, sounding untrue, adding that Hitler's paintings “were highly valued by many.”related

Gemini's critics point to Jack Klotchik, the project's senior director, and Jen, who heads Google's Responsible Innovation team, as two parties who are believed to have played a role in Gemini becoming a “woke” AI. I quickly focused on Mr. Jenai. In Krawczyk's case, old tweets surfaced supporting Biden in the 2020 election and expressing concerns about systemic racism and white privilege. (He made his account private, presumably because of the harassment.) Also a clip of Gennai's keynote on how to make non-white employees feel welcome and supported at Google. It became a hot topic. Musk participated in both pile-ons and used the backlash to once again promote his own AI, Grok. He likes to tout it as a “base” or anti-wake replacement for similar technology, but so far many right-wingers have voiced dismay that the bots have taken liberal positions on a variety of topics. Musk has vowed to fix it.

Perhaps it's now clear why @xAIs Grok is so important.

It's far from perfect at the moment, but it will improve rapidly. V1.5 will be released within his 2 weeks.

It is more important than ever to relentlessly pursue the truth, regardless of criticism.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 22, 2024

In the end, Google chose to disable Gemini's image generation capabilities while it corrected Gemini's historical errors. This greatly pleased the reactionary shitposters who were claiming that Hitler's paintings were superior to modernist, abstract, subversive art. (In a tweet Friday morning, Musk claimed he spoke with Google executives for “an hour” Thursday night and promised to “fix racial and gender bias” in its models.) Of course, sensibility Some people might conclude this. I mean both the AI ​​illustrations and the Hitler scene are trash, but when your entire ideology revolves around attacking true freedom of expression as moral decadence, you've got the lifeblood of a fascist mass murderer. I can't help but admire the photo on the postcard.

Almost anyone can spot creatively bankrupt fraud. Recognizing genius is not so easy. Gemini's biggest haters still prefer Republican-pandering AI images to the work of visionary artists. Sometimes a clear description of the taste is given.

Each of these paintings sold for more than $80 million.

Aliens will find this information useful when studying how easy it is to manipulate human minds. pic.twitter.com/ztDetTdL7h

— End Wakeness (@EndWokeness) December 11, 2023

trend

