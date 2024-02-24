Doomed plane requested by Google co-founder for Fiji island hopping party, claimed in lawsuit





SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A wrongful death lawsuit filed in Santa Clara County alleges Google co-founder Sergey Brin was partying on his private Fiji island when two pilots flew a private plane from Santa Rosa to Fiji. He claims that he requested that he be sent back and forth. According to a lawsuit filed earlier this month by one of the pilot's widows, the billionaire technology executive wanted to take the plane on an “island hopping” trip with friends.

“Brin is known for hosting wealthy people and is known for throwing parties around the world,” the lawyers wrote next to a photo of Brin interacting with Tesla CEO Elon Musk. I wrote.

On May 20, 2023, the small plane was equipped with 10,000 pounds of additional jet fuel to make the long trip from Santa Rosa to Hawaii to Fiji.

A photo released in a civil lawsuit shows two of the world's richest people, Elon Musk and Sergey Brin. (Image courtesy of Santa Clara County Superior Court)

The plane took off from a Sonoma County runway at 8:05 a.m. “The plane's final destination was Bullins Private Island, Fiji,” the lawyers wrote. While the plane was flying over the Pacific Ocean, the two pilots noticed that the reserve fuel tank was not working. They turned the plane around and tried to land, but it crashed into the ocean several miles from the beach at Half Moon Bay.

Fiji is famous for its islands' clear turquoise waters. (Getty Images)

Co-pilots Lance McLean and Dean Rushfelt were unable to leave the cockpit. A U.S. Coast Guard crew found the aircraft floating in the water with the pilot still in his seat before it sank to the ocean floor.

“Instead of paying all his money to recover the plane and pilot as promised, Brin held a party in Fiji knowing that his longtime pilot and his friends were lying at the bottom of the ocean,” the complaint said. continued.''

Brin co-founded Google with Larry Page in 1998 while a computer science student at Stanford University. According to Forbes, Brin's current net worth is $115.7 billion.

Maria Magdalena Olarte McLean's husband, pilot Lance McLean, died in a plane crash in 2023. (Photo courtesy of Santa Clara County Superior Court)

Pilot MacLean's widow, Maria Magdalena Olarte MacLean, said she suffered extreme emotional trauma from not being able to bury her husband properly.

The lawsuit alleges corpse tort and wrongful death and seeks a jury trial.

The lawsuit names several defendants, including: Google; Seafly is the company that maintained the plane. Theodore Neal, SeaFly Aviation Director. and Bayshore Global Management, Brin's investment firm.

Family photo of Maria Magdalena Olarte MacLean and her husband (right). The plane (left) after crashing into the sea. (Image via SCCSC)

Court documents detail the circumstances that allegedly led to the plane crash that killed two people. “In order to transport the aircraft from California to Fiji for Bullins' personal use, Bullins' representatives directed Seafly, an aircraft maintenance team, to prepare the aircraft for a ferry flight,” court documents state. Neil served as Aviation Manager for Seafly. SeaFly mechanics installed the ferry fuel system inside the aircraft's fuselage at Santa Rosa Airport.

Google co-founder Sergey Brinns' private plane was photographed before it crashed. (Image via SCCSC)

Blinn's Viking Air DHC-6 Twin Otter Series 400N153QS private jet was illegally modified, lawyers claim.

Several hours into the flight, the pilots radioed for assistance with a malfunction in the ferry's fuel system. An FAA investigation found that fuel was not being transferred from the additional fuel bag to the main fuel tank, causing the aircraft to be low on fuel.

Nicole Shanahan and Sergey Brin attended the 2019 Breakthrough Awards Red Carpet at NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View. (Breakthrough Prize photo by Ian Tuttle/Getty Images)

The pilot declared a state of emergency and air traffic controllers warned the U.S. Coast Guard that the plane could crash into the ocean. The last contact with the aircraft was at 3,900 feet, when the pilot reported “dead stick.” At 1:54 p.m., the plane crashed into the sea.

A USGS crew spotted the plane 53 miles off the coast of Half Moon Bay. The wreckage, the pilot's body, and 10,000 pounds of jet fuel eventually sank to the bottom of the Greater Farallones National Marine Sanctuary.

Google Inc. co-founder Sergey Brin wears Project Glass internet glasses while speaking at the Google I/O conference in San Francisco. (Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

McLean was an experienced pilot and former naval aviator. The lawsuit says he could have completed the ferry flight without violating FAA rules meant to prevent such crashes.

“Plaintiff appealed to Bullins' representatives for assistance in recovering her husband's body and promised immediate action,” the attorneys wrote. McLean's widow said Blinn's representatives made empty promises with no intention of recovering the pilot's body.

“Brin is one of the richest people in the world. If he wanted to recover the aircraft and the remains of those lost, it would be accomplished,” the widow's lawyer wrote.

