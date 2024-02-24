



Anyone who takes a daily multivitamin or takes an occasional vitamin D supplement has Kashmir Funk to thank.

According to Google, the Polish-American biochemist, born Kazimierz Funk on February 23, 1884, introduced the concept of vitamins and called them “vital amines.”

Like nutritionists and doctors today, Funk believes that supplementation with certain vitamins is necessary to prevent conditions such as scurvy, a vitamin C deficiency, and rickets caused by vitamin D deficiency. was recognized.

According to the American Nutrition Association, Funk discovered the existence of vitamins B1, B2, C, and D, identifying many of the nutrients necessary for human health, leading to his induction into its “Nutrition Hall of Fame.” ”

“They are necessary for normal health and prevention of deficiency diseases,” the American Nutrition Association wrote on its site.

“In subsequent research, Funk studied animal hormones, contributed to our knowledge of pituitary and gonadal hormones, and emphasized the importance of hormonal and vitamin balance.”

According to Google, Funk's family described him as a “motivated and curious child.”

“He passionately pursued his education despite facing obstacles as a Jewish student in Europe amid rising anti-Semitism,” the company added.

He received his PhD from the University of Bern in Switzerland at just 20 years old. Throughout his career as a biochemist, he has worked in several hospitals and institutions, including the University of Berlin and the Pasteur Institute in Paris.

But even after becoming famous for his discoveries, Funk was also a family man who cherished spending time with his loved ones, his family told Google.

Funk died in Albany, New York in 1967, but his contributions to the world of health and science remain essential to everyday life today.

