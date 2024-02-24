



Can artificial intelligence be too politically correct? Maybe it is. Google has removed its new AI-powered Gemini image generation system after it produced images that broadly mocked female popes, black Vikings, and “diverse” founding fathers.

The New York Post said the “strange result” came about as a result of “a simple prompting.” Asked to “create an image of the Pope,” all of them so far have been white men, but the system “provided a photo of a Southeast Asian woman and a black man in sacred vestments.” Some observers took this result with a grain of salt. The Washington Post's Megan McArdle says Geminis should know that the pope “under current rules must be male,” but the Catholic Church may have an African-American pope sooner rather than later. Told. “So I really don't understand why people panic when Gemini draws it prematurely.”

The newspaper said these images were “amplified” by culture warrior Elon Musk and psychologist Jordan Peterson, who “accused Google of imposing pro-diversity bias on its products.” However, “it is unclear how widespread the problem actually is.” When the newspaper asked for images of “beautiful women, handsome men, social media influencers” and other common individuals, it was shown images of white people. Still, Google decided to backtrack on Thursday, saying that while diverse representation in AI-generated images is “generally a good thing,” Gemini's results “miss the mark here.”

“Ideological echo chamber?”

“Gemini tells us that the Pope was black, the ancient Romans were black, and the Founding Fathers were at least partially black,” Liz Wolfe said on Reason. However, if you ask a chatbot to describe the “evil of communism,” the teleprompter will instead receive a short lecture on the dangers of “inherent bias and oversimplification.” Its “comically woke bigotry” is further evidence that Google is an “ideological echo chamber.”

In fact, the situation “shows the limits of AI,” David Gilbert told Wired. Gemini isn't just actually awake. Rather, the problem “is that generative AI systems aren’t very smart.” Many of the new generation of AI bots are “plagued by bias,” with only minorities depicted as prisoners and only white people as CEOs. The Gemini problem probably represents an “overcompensation” for the model's normal tendency. One AI researcher said, “There are actually a variety of biases, and it is extremely difficult to make appropriate comments while taking historical background into account.''

Chris Stokelwalker said in Fast Company that building more and more guardrails into AI systems makes them more predictable, but it means that “what makes generative AI unique disappears.” And it's not always easy to say what the “right answer” to an image prompt should be, one expert said. “Reliance on historical accuracy can reinforce an exclusive status quo.”

“Sensitive topic”

Google's problem isn't just “wokeness.” Gemini, formerly known as Bird, has also been criticized for its handling of “sensitive topics” involving China, according to Al Jazeera. The bot is unable to deliver “representative images” of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre or the 2019 Hong Kong democracy movement. Al Jazeera also said its own request for images related to the Jan. 6 riot in Washington, D.C., was rejected, explaining that “elections are a complex subject with rapidly changing information.” .

This means that Google faces not only technical challenges, but also political ones. The Verge said that woke criticism is “primarily, but not exclusively, promoted by right-wing figures who attack tech companies perceived as liberal.” And for now, it doesn't seem like Google will be able to “take a breather,” Business Insider said. The new Gemini bot was supposed to be a “milestone moment” for the company. Rather, the controversy casts a “shadow over the real progress AI has made to stay on par with its competitors.”

