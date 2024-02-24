Musk said Google secured swift action to correct Gemini's racial and gender biases





After raising concerns about Gemini AI following reports that it was inaccurate in its depiction of historical figures, X owner Elon Musk has announced that Google is trying to improve race in the tech giant's latest image generation model. It said it guaranteed measures to redress sexual and gender bias.

X owner Elon Musk (Reuters)

“Last night, a senior Google executive called me and spoke with me for an hour. We will take immediate action to fix Gemini's racial and gender bias,” Musk wrote on Friday on X (formerly Twitter). I made a promise,” he wrote.

Only time will tell, he added.

Elon Musk calls Google 'insane' and anti-civilization

Musk criticized Google for its Gemini AI chatbot's text-to-image creation feature. Alphabet Inc.'s Google announced it would stop Gemini from creating personal photos. Google said it would issue a revised version soon, adding: “We are aware that Gemini provides inaccuracies in some depictions of historical image generation.”

It all started on Friday when Musk joined the conversation by responding to a user's tweet on X. In the post, Gemini created an image of George Washington as a black man.

Regarding this issue, Tesla's CEO emphasized, “The problem is not just with Google Gemini, but with Google Search.''

The tech billionaire said the issue was “very worrying.”

Musk has described Google as “insane” and “anti-civilization” and claimed that Google is overusing Gemini's AI image generation capabilities.

“I'm glad Google is going all out with their AI image generation, because their insane, racist and anti-civilizational program is clear for all to see,” he wrote of X. Ta.

Musk also criticized Gemini's product lead, Jack Kraczyk, saying, “I'm not bullying Rand.” This idea is a big part of why Google's AI is racist and sexist.

Gemini AI image generation

Earlier this month, Google began producing images using Gemini AI models. However, there have been complaints that the historical photos returned by this model are sometimes incorrect. Since the release of OpenAI's ChatGPT in November 2022, Google has been rushing to develop competing AI software.

Google previously introduced Bard, a generative AI chatbot, which was renamed to Gemini earlier this month. Google has introduced a premium membership plan to Gemini that consumers can avail to improve the inference capabilities of their AI models.

Krawczyk, Google's senior director of Gemini products, said there is more nuance in the historical context, and the company plans to make further adjustments to accommodate it.

