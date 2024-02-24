Google co-founder faces lawsuit over plane crash





Google co-founder Sergey Brin is facing a wrongful death lawsuit stemming from a plane crash last year that killed two crew members en route to a private island in the South Pacific.

The lawsuit, filed by the pilot's widow, alleges that the plane, partially owned by Brin, had an auxiliary fuel tank improperly installed for a long flight from California to Hawaii. According to the complaint, a fuel intake problem caused the fatal crash that killed pilot Lance McLean and co-pilot Dean Rushfelt.

The complaint also alleges that Brin intentionally delayed the recovery process.

A spokeswoman for Brin's family office said she could not comment on pending litigation.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of the crew member flying the de Havilland DHC6-400 Twin Otter aircraft and extend our condolences to his family,” a spokesperson said.

According to the complaint, the plane took off from Santa Rosa, California, on May 20, 2023, and headed to Fiji via Honolulu. The pilots, who were the only ones on board, reported a problem with their fuel inlets, declared an emergency and turned back when they ran low on gasoline, according to the complaint. They ended up crashing into the ocean.

Coast Guard swimmers found the pilot's body “shackled to a submerged cockpit seat,” but could not have retrieved it without an air tank, the Los Angeles Times reported at the time. The body has not been recovered since then.

The lawsuit identifies Brin, Google, and the Brin family office of Bayshore Global Management as the “owner/operators” of the aircraft. Bayshore confirmed ownership of the plane to the LA Times several days after the incident.

The suit focuses on recovery efforts.

The lawsuit claims Blinn promised to retrieve the body but never intended to do so.

In the lawsuit, Olarte-McLean said she wanted her husband to be given a “Christian burial with military honors,” but that was not possible because of failed reconstruction efforts.

“Brin is one of the richest people in the world,” the complaint states. “If he wants to recover the remains of the aircraft and those who were lost, that will be done.”

The complaint also alleges Blinn promised to retrieve the body, but never intended to.

Specifically, citing comments a Bay Shores spokesperson gave to the Los Angeles Times two days after the crash, the company is working to ensure that “all available resources are ready to assist in the recovery effort.” He said he was.

“You can't imagine how devastating it must have been for Maggie,” Stephen C. Marks of Podhurst Orsek, who represents Olarte McLean, said in an email to Business Insider. Recovery was always her main focus.”

He added: “There is absolutely no excuse as to why this didn't happen. Finances are certainly not a legitimate issue.”

Brin's attorney told Olarte MacLean that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has refused to give anyone permission to begin the recovery effort, according to the complaint.

NOAA countered, saying no permit was needed, according to the complaint.

Olarte-McLean's complaint then says Blinn's attorney assured her that her husband's remains would be recovered soon.

The complaint cites various recovery efforts undertaken by Brin's team, but alleges delays are often lengthy.

Olarte-McLean claims Blinn's representatives cited weather conditions at the crash site and communications with the USCG as excuses.

Blinn and his agents “made countless decisions that stalled and delayed his recovery, and stalled and delayed it further,” the complaint says.

“Lance McLean lies at the bottom of the ocean without a proper burial because the aircraft he was piloting contained secrets that Defendants wish to hide forever,” the lawsuit states. Ta.

In addition to Brin, the lawsuit also names a California man who claims to have served as flight director for the company responsible for maintaining the plane. The lawsuit also names a flight charter company as a defendant, which is accused of failing to submit required flight plans. Google, aircraft maintenance company Seafly LLC, the company's head of aviation, and Southern Cross Aviation, which handles flight testing, did not respond to BI's requests for comment.

The filing does not specify the plane's exact destination, only mentioning it as “the private island of Burin,” Fiji. BI could not confirm whether Brin owns the island. Google's other co-founder, Larry Page, owns Tavarua Island in Fiji's Mamanuca Islands, known for its white sand beaches and surfing.

Olarte is seeking damages in excess of $150,000, alleging severe emotional distress, and is seeking a court order to recover the aircraft.

