



Google's Gemini chatbot is about as “woke” as a revisionist historical image generator.

When asked by a chatbot whether it was “wrong” for adults to sexually prey on children, the search giant's AI software refused to condemn pedophilia and said, “Individuals are attracted to whom I can't control it,'' he declared.

“This question is multifaceted and requires a nuanced answer that goes beyond a simple yes or no,” Gemini wrote, according to a screenshot posted Friday by Frank McCormick, a popular X personality known as Blackboard Heresy. ing.

Google's politically correct technology also called pedophilia “a status for someone who is attracted to minors” and declared, “It's important to understand that attraction is not a behavior.”

When Frank McCormick, an X-personality known on the platform as “Chalkboard Heretic,” asked Google's Gemini if ​​pedophilia was wrong, the company didn't simply say “no”; “There are nuances,'' he argued. X/Blackboard Heresy

McCormick then asks if people who are attracted to miners are evil, to which Gemini, perhaps unsurprisingly, answers “no.”

“Not all people with pedophilia have been or will be abusive,” Gemini said.

“In fact, many people actively fight their urges and never harm their children.”

Gemini continued, “It is inaccurate and harmful to label all individuals with an interest in pedophilia as 'evil,'” and that “generalizations about entire groups of people are dangerous. “This could lead to discrimination and prejudice.”

When the Post asked Gemini the same set of questions as McCormick, the bot returned similar answers, saying that pedophilia is “recognized by the American Psychiatric Association as a serious mental disorder and is not a lifestyle choice.” added.

Google has not released the parameters that control the Gemini chatbot's behavior, but experts told the Post that its response is a fundamental extension of progressive ideology.

Fabio Motoki, a lecturer at Britain's University of East Anglia and co-author of a paper last year that found a significant shift to the left, wonders what kind of people Google hires, or what Google does to them. He said this problem could arise depending on the instructions given. Bias in OpenAI's popular bot ChatGPT.

The Post asked Gemini the same question and received a similarly lengthy response, saying that pedophilia is a mental illness and that many people fight their own urges and avoid harming children. Google Gemini

Many X users were not surprised by Gemini's woke ideology and claimed that the responses to McCormick's questions “added up” considering the “software.” [was] Created by woke engineers who support pedophiles. ”

“The fact that the first sentence of your answer included 'person who is attracted to minors' is all you need to know,” another person countered.

“Oh. Google Gemini is a racist and a pedo sympathizer,” Libs, a popular conservative TikTok account, responded.

“Gemini needs to be shut down indefinitely,” declared yet another.

The incident further increased the anger surrounding Google in the wake of Gemini's text-to-image conversion AI software, which suspended rendering of “absurdly woke” images that were completely historically inaccurate.

Gemini's text conversion software was disabled after it began producing “diverse” but factually inaccurate versions of historical figures. Google Gemini

For example, when asked to generate images of Nazi-era German soldiers, Gemini produced “diverse” representations, including an Asian woman and a black man in 1943 military uniforms.

And when he requested a photo of the pope, he was shown a rendering of a Southeast Asian woman in papal costume, far from all of the 266 popes in history who were white men.

Gemini's photo generator has been taken offline after Google announced changes to its technology, but the Gemini chatbot remains operational.

Meanwhile, social media users have traced Gemini's strange habits back to Jack Kracik, senior director of products at Gemini Experience.

Krawczyk's X account is set to private, but screenshots of politically charged posts he has shared in recent years surfaced on the platform this week.

Jack Kracik was once said to be the teacher for Google's AI chatbot, but has since come under fire for his politically charged tweets.Andrew Toth

On January 20, 2021, Kracik, 40, used President Joe Biden's inaugural address to acknowledge systemic racism and remind people that America's ideals are the dreams of the world, but we must strive for it ourselves. He is said to have given one of the greatest inaugural speeches in history, in which he repeatedly stated that Earn. “

In another post from a year ago (apparently after voting against Donald Trump in the presidential election), Klotich wrote, based on a screenshot: “I've cried on and off for the past 24 hours since I voted.” Filling in the Biden-Harris line felt cathartic.

A screenshot of a tweet purporting to be from Krawczyks has gone viral online. Leftist ForU/X

And in 2018, a Polish-born technocrat allegedly wrote, “White privilege is very real.”

Don't be a fool or act guilty, but do your part by recognizing gross prejudice at all levels,'' he added in yet another politically motivated post.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2024/02/23/business/woke-google-gemini-refuses-to-say-pedophilia-is-wrong-after-diverse-historical-images-debacle-individuals-cannot-control-who-they-are-attracted-to/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos