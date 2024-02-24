Rethinking the family: Innovation for LGBTQ+ inclusion





Can technological innovation provide a solution for LGBTQ+ couples in societies without access to legal union? In this special event on social tech innovations impacting society, serial entrepreneur Kouki Uchiyama will discuss how same-sex unions We will talk about a new business that utilizes blockchain to provide a venue for evaluation in Japan, where there are no legal reforms in sight. Following the presentation, Tricia Wang, a technology ethnographer who specializes in injecting human insight into big data and designing fairness into systems, will engage in a conversation about the promise and challenges of her social innovation.

9:30am – 10am walk-in (coffee and snacks provided)

10:00 a.m. – 10:10 a.m. Introduction Welcome speech

10:10am – 11:30am Presentation by Kouki Uchiyama, followed by discussion and Q&A with Tricia Wang

11:30am – 1pm Lunch Buffet & Networking

Speaker:

Kouki Uchiyama is the founder and CEO of Hotto Link Inc. He founded his Hotto Link in 2000 and made his IPO the first among social media analytics/listening players worldwide. For nearly 20 years, he and his team have been exploring the potential of leveraging social big data and AI to support brands in creating and executing data- and evidence-based marketing strategies. A pioneer in data-driven marketing, Mr. Uchiyama also has a strong passion for social activism. One of his main activities is leading the “Famiee Project,'' which aims to increase the acceptance of diverse family forms, including LGBTQ couples, in society. He (1) issues partnership certificates for his LGBTQ+ couples based on blockchain technology and (2) provides benefits and services not only to legally married couples but also to the families of LGBTQ+ couples. Founded this non-profit organization that organizes a network of large companies to. along with the certificate. As Famiee's representative director, he was selected for Forbes JAPAN's “NEXT 100” list of influential people who want to save the world.

Tricia Wang is a technology ethnographer passionate about building equity into systems. She is a data geek, designer, and community organizer whose belief that technology must serve humanity runs through her work, from the public sector to the private sector. It is written. She is the co-founder of Sudden Compass, a consulting firm that works with Fortune 500 companies and tech startups from Spotify to her P&G and Google. She is based at the World Economic Forum and co-founded her CRADL, Crypto Research and Design Lab with major protocols and players.

