



Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) on Friday accused Google's AI chatbot Gemini of being “ridiculously woke” for refusing to create images of white people.

The company suspended the chatbot's image generation on Thursday. This comes as social media users pointed out that the system sometimes creates inaccurate historical images that replace white people, such as the Founding Fathers, with images of black people, Native Americans, and Asians.

“Google deserves condemnation for developing a racist, absurdly woke, and Hamas-sympathetic AI system,” Cotton said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter). “Republicans will remember this the next time Google asks for antitrust support.”

Cotton pointed out that, according to an October Biden-Harris fact sheet, “the problem is also at the White House,” which last year “strengthened the safety and security of AI and protected Americans' privacy.” He promoted an executive order to protect, promote equity and civil rights. .

“This debacle is a stark reminder of why federal control of AI can be a disaster,” Cotton continued. “Then every AI system will be as broken and dishonest as Google.”

Google pauses generation of Gemini images after AI refuses to show images of white people

(Getty Images/Cyberguy.com)

On Wednesday, Google apologized for the error.

Google said Wednesday that it is “aware that Gemini provides inaccuracies in some of its depictions of historical image generation.”

Gemini, formerly known as Google Bard, is one of many multimodal large-scale language models (LLMs) currently available to the public. As with all LLMs, the human-like responses these AIs provide can vary from user to user. Even if the question is the same, each answer can be different based on contextual information, the language and tone of the teleprompter, and the training data used to create the AI ​​response.

Google apologizes after new Gemini AI refuses to display white people's achievements and photos

Google's Gemini senior director of product management has apologized after its AI refused to provide images of white people. (Betul Abali/Anadolu via Getty Images)

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Gemini Experiences senior director of product management Jack Kraczyk addressed the reaction from AI, where social media users voiced their concerns.

“We are working to improve this type of depiction immediately,” Krawczyk said. “Gemini's AI image generation certainly generates a wide range of people. And people all over the world are using it, so that's generally a good thing. But it misses the point here.”

Before joining Google, Krawczyk allegedly tweeted that “white privilege is real” and that “terrible racism” is rampant in America, according to his posts that circulated on X. ing.

“White privilege is very real,” Krawczyk tweeted on April 13, 2018, according to a screenshot from X. “Don't be a terrible person. Acting with guilt is a role in recognizing gross prejudice at all levels.”

One of the posts, in which Elon Musk also reportedly shared a photo, mentioned President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I've been crying intermittently for the past 24 hours since I voted. Filling in the Biden or Harris line felt cathartic,” the Google director reportedly wrote.

FOX Business' Nikolas Lanum, Chris Pandolfo and Reuters contributed to this report.

Jamie Joseph is a political writer. She leads Fox News Digital's Senate coverage.

