Download Limsud Tinuki for free

After a virus is released from laboratories, the entire population has been transformed into zombies bent on devouring what remains of civilization. Accept your mission to eliminate all zombies found in these areas that have been left abandoned for years. Be careful, a small portion of the zombies have been severely affected, giving them special properties that can turn your simple task into a terrible hell. Quickly take your basic equipment and kill all the zombies to make the area quiet again. Once you achieve your goal, return to base and upgrade your equipment for your next missions. * Fight with 8 different types of zombies, each with their own characteristics * Explore over 20 unique maps with 10 different game modes * Unlock a wide range of equipment modifications and upgrades that will impact gameplay * Progress through your adventure to complete 80 missions and objectives

Limsod is much more than just a zombie game. Thanks to the numerous game modes, multiple playing styles are possible:* Survival Mode: Survive for 5 minutes in a zombie-infested map* Unlimited Mode: Survive in a vast world with no time limit* Death Sleeves Mode: Kill zombies, pass Sleeves to unlock A new part of the map and a new gameplay* Defense Mode: Defend the antenna against the horde of zombies that attract it* Training Mode: Practice on the shooting range on harmless zombies* Point Race Mode: Every action you take earns points, get points What You need it before time runs out* Time Saving Mode: Every zombie you kill saves you time, so you have to survive as long as possible* Melee Mode: Use your weapon in a different way to annihilate the entire zombie horde* Preview Mode: Explore the maps in peace* Custom Mode: Customize Every parameter perfectly to create your perfect game mode

Description of mature content

The developers describe the content as follows:

This game may contain content that is not suitable for all ages, or may not be suitable for viewing at work: Frequent violence or gore, general adult content

Technical specifications for this version. Game Version: Initial Release Interface Language: English Audio Language: English Download/Refill Kit: TENOKE Game File Name: Limsod_TENOKE.zip Game Download Size: 4.1 GBMD5SUM: 891f52a161d55b60cdb1f2a028788fa8

System requirements of Limsod TENOKE

Before you start Limsod TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* Requires 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating System *: Windows 7/8/8.1/10/11 64-bit * Processor: Intel i5-2500k (4-core 3.3GHz) / AMD Ryzen 3 1200 (4-core 3.1GHz) * Memory: 4GB RAM * Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 960 (4GB) / AMD R9 290X (4GB) * Storage: 4GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating System *: Windows 7/8/8.1/10/11 64-bit * Processor: Intel i5-6600k (4-core 3.5GHz) / AMD Ryzen 5 2400G (4-core 3.6GHz ))* Memory: 8GB RAM* Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1060 (6GB) / AMD RX 570 (4GB)* Storage: 4GB available space

Download Limsud Tinuki for free

Click on the button below to start Limsod TENOKE. It's a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided a direct link to the complete setup of the game.

