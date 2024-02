Daytime shots using the main camera have a good depth of field and are well-detailed, but they aren't always well-exposed and colors can sometimes appear too saturated. You can see the warm pink tones in some of the photos I took. Tap to focus on your subject and use the main camera to get natural bokeh. If you want a more noticeable blur in the background, there's a portrait mode. When the sun goes down, noise starts to creep in and bright areas can become blown out. But if you stay still, night mode works fine.

Unfortunately, the main camera is flanked by an average 8 MP ultra-wide lens and a virtually useless 2 MP macro lens. Ultrawide allows you to take photos with slightly more muted colors, but there is more noise than with the main camera, making it difficult to take photos in low light. It seems that I can't see the tip of the macro lens at all and can only take out-of-focus, low-resolution photos. The main camera takes better close-ups.

Most people will stick with the main shooter, so the poor secondary camera may not be a big deal. There's also a 16 MP front-facing camera that's good for selfies and video calls. The highest quality video option is 4K at 30 frames per second, but you can also choose 1080p at up to 240 fps. The videos I shot looked pretty smooth and clear.

Sorry, Software

Photo: Simon Hill

Besides the inconsistent camera, the other big compromise here is the software. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro+ runs Android 13 out of the box, but with Xiaomi's busy and frustrating MIUI on top. I think Xiaomi's improved HyperOS was better than Android 14, like the Xiaomi Poco X6 Pro (7/10, WIRED review). Redmi provides 3 years of his Android updates and his 4 years of security patches, which is the minimum we would expect.

Bloatware is a problem and there are many apps and games that you will want to uninstall immediately. But this phone comes with Google Play Store out of the box, happily housing your favorite apps, and also offers a ton of storage. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro+ supports his 5G and it worked fine here in the UK, but check the specs page for bands. It also supports Wi-Fi 6 instead of 6E or 7, but that's enough for most people.

All in all, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is a solid choice for the price. The biggest perplexity for shoppers considering the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is that the equivalent Xiaomi Poco X6 Pro is almost 100 cheaper. In this price range, you should also consider Google's Pixel 7A (8/10, recommended by WIRED) and Samsung's Galaxy A54 5G (8/10, recommended by WIRED). Check out our guide to the best Android smartphones for more options.

