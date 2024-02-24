Google Developer Group establishes in Turlock





Community members interested in technology and web development will have a unique opportunity to learn more about a growing industry and network with like-minded people with the launch of the Google Developer Group in Turlock.

Turlocks' first Google developer group will hold a launch party on March 14 at Willies Pizza and Wings. It joins over 1,000 existing chapters across 140 countries. Google Developer Groups connects local developers and technology enthusiasts to learn about technical topics and acquire new skills through hands-on online and in-person workshops, training, events, talks, and meetups. The purpose is We also encourage our members to leverage their knowledge and connections to build products and advance their careers.

Kelly Coelho, a U.S. Army Reserve veteran, private investigator, and founder of B and C Investigations, has been named the new group's chapter president. While Coelho certainly doesn't have an extensive background in technology, he has seen firsthand the impact of technology in business and daily life.

I don't have a big technology background, but I've seen how important it is to connect with people at other companies I've worked with. They work in tandem with it. Technology greatly streamlines things across organizations. That's what's really great about it, Coelho says. Although I don't have that background, I am grateful to have been appointed to this position because I am passionate and want to learn, participate, and help others navigate this growing industry. I am. This is an opportunity for people from all backgrounds to come together, whether they are experts or simply want to learn.

All Google developer groups from around the world meet monthly to discuss a variety of topics, including Google tools, web and software development, technology solutions, technology careers, and technology advances such as artificial intelligence. Chapter leaders meet weekly with Google representatives to discuss new Google technology and industry news, and collaborate on projects.

When it comes to technology, there's always something new coming out. Coelho said he thinks it's really great to be surrounded by a really great group of people to learn and collaborate with.

Livermore Institute's Gustavo Nava will speak at next month's conference and talk about how he began his career in technology.

Coelho said it's important to share things like this. Turlock is growing, the industry is growing, there are more opportunities and more people are becoming interested, but I don't know where to start or how to step up. not. This will help someone move further forward. You can use these connections with Google to build some really great relationships. I think this will definitely bring more opportunities to Turlock and make people more open-minded.

Joining the Google Developer Club is free. The March 14th launch party will be held from 6pm to 7pm. For more information, visit https://gdg.community.dev/gdg-turlock.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.turlockjournal.com/news/local/google-developer-group-established-turlock/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos