Casimir Funk: What is the biochemist celebrated in today's Google Doodle famous for?





In 1912, Polish-American biochemist Casimir Funk discovered that several diseases, such as scurvy and rickets, were caused by the absence of certain components of food in the diet. He named these essential ingredients “vitamins.”

This discovery, along with subsequent research over the next 50 years, including 140 technical papers and 30 reviews and contributions, cemented Funk's legacy as the “Father of Vitamins” and established the importance of vitamins in human health. Introduced the concept of being essential. .

His research led to the discovery of 13 vitamins over a period of 35 years, including all the vitamins we know today, and has since saved countless lives and revolutionized the science of biochemistry and nutrition. left a lasting mark on the field.

Today (February 23), in honor of Funk's 140th birthday, Google recognized him with a Doodle of the day.

So who was Kashmir Funk? And how did he discover vitamins?

Kazimierz “Kasimir” Funk was born in Warsaw, Poland in 1884. The son of a Polish doctor, Funk's family had ambitions for him to become a doctor as well, but he instead pursued a doctorate in chemistry at the University of Bern in Switzerland in 1904. From there he continued to work as a biochemist at the University of Bern in Switzerland. His Pasteur Institute was located in Paris, and later in Berlin and London.

In 1912, he discovered four diseases. Beriberi is a disease that can affect the circulatory and nervous systems. Scurvy, which rots teeth and gums. Pellagra causes complications such as dermatitis. Rickets, a bone disease, was all caused by insufficient intake of certain nutrients.

Funk described these nutrients as a type of “vitamin,” derived from the Latin word “vita,” meaning life, and “amine,” a type of nitrogen-containing compound.

In a 1912 paper describing his discoveries, he wrote: “I'm going to talk about vitamins for beriberi and scurvy. By vitamin I mean a substance that prevents that particular disease.”

Funk's contributions to the fields of biochemistry and nutrition span more than 50 years. (Image credit: Associated Press/Alamy Stock Photo)

The concept that diseases could be caused by deficiencies in essential nutrients rather than infections or toxins was revolutionary, especially in an era when the germ theory of disease was dominant, and certain diseases It has been revealed that this is caused by. Causes microorganisms. Instead, Funk suggested that certain vitamins must be taken as part of the diet, and only small amounts can prevent or treat certain diseases. In the same year, he published a paper in the Journal of State Medicine entitled “The Etiology of Deficiency Diseases,'' and in 1914 he wrote a book on the subject, “Die Vitamine.''

Over the next few years, and against the backdrop of both world wars, funk moved between Europe and the United States. Over time, other researchers realized that Funk's original theory was not exactly correct. Not all vitamins are amines. For example, vitamin D, which is synthesized in response to UV exposure in the skin, is actually a steroid hormone. This is why the “e” in the name “vitamin” was omitted and became the term “vitamin” as we know it today. Also, as Funk originally suggested, vitamins do not always affect just one disease. For example, vitamin D deficiency is associated with many chronic diseases such as bone metabolic disorders, heart disease, and diabetes.

In later years, Funk studied animal hormones and the chemistry of diseases such as cancer and diabetes. He also devised better ways to commercialize the production of pharmaceuticals.

Funk died in New York in 1967.

Have you ever wondered why some people are more likely to gain muscle than others or why their freckles stand out in the sun? If you have any questions about how the human body works, please contact the community with the subject line “Health Desk Q”. Send it to @livescience.com. You may find the answer to your question on our website.

