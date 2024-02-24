Google says its AI image generation function may “overcorrect” for diversity





Google on Friday apologized for flaws in the introduction of a new artificial intelligence image generation tool, saying that in some cases the tool overcorrects when seeking diverse people, even when such ranges don't make sense. acknowledged that there is a possibility that the

A partial explanation for why that image placed people of color in a historical context not normally seen comes a day after Google announced that its Gemini chatbot would temporarily stop generating images with people in it. It was announced on. This was in response to a social media outcry from some users who claimed there was anti-white bias in the way the tool generated racially diverse image sets in response to written prompts. Met.

It's clear the feature misses the point, Prabhakar Raghavan, Google's senior vice president who runs search engines and other businesses, said in a blog post Friday. Some of the images generated may be inaccurate or even disturbing. We appreciate your feedback and regret that this feature didn't work for you.

Raghavan cited specific examples, but some of the images that have gained attention on social media this week include ones depicting black women as America's Founding Fathers and blacks and Asians as Nazi-era German soldiers. There was an image. The Associated Press could not independently verify what prompts were used to generate these images.

Google added new image generation capabilities to its Gemini chatbot, formerly known as Bard, about three weeks ago. It built on Google's earlier research experiment called Imagen 2.

Google has long known that such tools can be unwieldy. Researchers who developed Imagen wrote in a 2022 technical paper that generative AI tools can be used to harass and spread misinformation, raising many concerns about social and cultural exclusion and bias. I warned you that These considerations influenced Google's decision not to release a public demo of Imagen or its underlying code, the researchers added at the time.

Since then, pressure has increased to release generative AI products to the public, driven by a race among technology companies to capitalize on the interest in the emerging technology sparked by the emergence of OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT.

Gemini's problems are not the first to affect image-producing devices recently. Microsoft was forced to make adjustments a few weeks ago after its designer tools were used to create deepfake pornographic images of Taylor Swift and other celebrities. Research shows that AI image generation tools can amplify racial and gender stereotypes in training data, and that without filters, when asked to generate people in various situations, skin Men with lighter colors are more likely to appear.

When building this feature in Gemini, Raghavan said they made adjustments to avoid falling into some of the traps seen in the past with image generation technology, such as violent or sexually explicit images or depictions of real people. he said on Friday. Also, our users are from all over the world, so we want it to work well for everyone.

He said many people may want to receive photos of different people when requesting photos of soccer players or dog walkers. But users who are looking for someone of a particular race or ethnicity, or a particular cultural background, absolutely need to get a response that reflects exactly what they're looking for.

It overcompensated in response to some prompts, was more cautious in others than we intended, misinterpreted some highly unusual prompts as sensitive, and refused to respond.

He did not explain what that meant, but a test of the tool by The Associated Press on Friday found that Gemini routinely rejects requests on certain subjects, such as protests, and among other things, In the spring of 2017, the company reportedly refused to generate images related to the George Floyd protests or Tiananmen. square. In one instance, the chatbot said it did not want to contribute to the spread of misinformation or the trivialization of sensitive topics.

Much of the anger over Gemini's output this week stems from X (formerly Twitter), which he called a crazy, racist and anti-civilization program by the social media platform's owner, Elon Musk. This was further amplified by calling out Google for what it represented. Musk, who runs his own AI startup, has frequently criticized Hollywood and rival AI developers for liberal bias.

Raghavan said Google will conduct extensive testing of the chatbot feature before showing it to people again.

Surojit Ghosh, a researcher at the University of Washington who studies bias in AI image generators, said on Friday that Raghavan's message does not mean that Gemini sometimes produces results that are embarrassing, inaccurate, or offensive. He said he was disappointed that the deal ended with a disclaimer that he could not make any promises.

For a company that has perfected its search algorithms and holds some of the world's largest data, producing accurate and inoffensive results should be a fairly low bar to be held accountable, Ghosh said. Ta.

