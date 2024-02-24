



CerraCap Cares, a subsidiary of CerraCap Ventures, partners with ultra-luxury car manufacturer Karma Automotive to house and develop women-led startups throughout Southern California.

IRVINE, Calif. , Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Ultra-luxury car manufacturer Karma Automotive and 501c3 impact fund CerraCap Cares have partnered to launch InnoV8, a women-focused innovation platform . Supporting and nurturing solutions in the technology industry. InnoV8 will leverage the expertise and resources of her CerraCap Cares, which specializes in education, empowerment, and the environment, and Karma Automotive, which specializes in enabling mobility technology through the delivery of ultra-luxury electric vehicles designed, engineered, and manufactured in America. It's fused.

CerraCap Cares and Karma Automotive join forces to launch InnoV8, an innovation platform that accelerates women-led innovation

“By joining forces, InnoV8 will inspire and mentor women-led startups and entrepreneurs to leverage diverse perspectives, foster creativity, and build impact,” said Nikki Arora, CerraCap Cares General Partner. “We aim to drive change and promote inclusivity, equity and diversity in the technology sector.” “We are passionate about harnessing the power of innovation to create a positive impact on society.

“InnoV8 represents a bold step in CerraCap Cares and Karma's shared mission to accelerate breakthrough progress in Southern California, empowering women entrepreneurs to orchestrate collective impact within the local startup economy. It will provide a platform for.”

Participants in this program will be based at Karma's global headquarters in Irvine, California, and will have access to facilities and equipment, as well as business and operational support from CerraCap and Karma employees. .

Karma President Marques McCammon said: “Key to that vision is ensuring access to the tools needed to develop ideas and bring them to market equally and equitably. By failing to provide access, we are missing out on the opportunity to see great products. But with our CerraCap Cares partnership and InnoV8, we can unlock opportunities to transform industries by empowering our community's most dynamic female entrepreneurs.

“This joint association is a testament to the power of public-private partnerships and reflects our shared values ​​and commitment to driving change in the technology industry and innovation landscape.”

Karma and CerraCap are part of an initiative launched by the City of Irvine and led by Mayor Farah N. Khan. The Mayor's Innovation Council, created more than three years ago to position Irvine as a technology and innovation hub, recognized the social and technology synergies between CerraCap and Karma, which led to the creation of InnoV8. The InnoV8 platform is designed to ideate and experiment with advanced technologies by connecting innovators and entrepreneurs with industry experts, entrepreneurs, and investors, with a focus on women entrepreneurs in the Southern California region. was formulated.

Mayor Khan said, “My vision behind the Innovation Council has always been to open opportunities for everyone in the city, build partnerships that contribute to the innovation ecosystem, and provide resources and support to local startups.” It was to provide.” This collaboration will launch a unique initiative dedicated to supporting and funding women-led startups and businesses in the City of Irvine, Orange County, and throughout the Southern California region. ”

About Karma Automotive Karma Automotive (www.karmaautomotive.com) is an ultra-luxury vehicle company that designs, engineers and manufactures electric and extended range electric vehicles in Southern California. Headquartered in Irvine with a production facility in Moreno Valley, Karma's dealer network includes North America, Europe, South America and the Middle East.

2024 marks Karma's 10th anniversary, with the global debut of several vehicles and the introduction of Karma's new brand campaign, refocusing the company on its mission to be an inspiration for a cleaner global future. It will be a year-long celebration.

About CerraCap Cares CerraCap Cares is a women-led impact fund that invests in early-stage, human-centered technologies that aim to reduce inequality and innovate solutions for the 3Es: environment, education, and individual and community empowerment. A core theme of our investments is that technology can be a great leveler that reduces inequality and empowers communities, while generating high economic returns. CerraCap Cares is on a mission to unleash the power of technology for good, with a focus on underserved and socially and economically disadvantaged communities. For more information about InnoV8, please visit www.CerraCapCares.com.

Contact: Jeff Green [email protected] 310-291-1977

Source Karma Automotive

