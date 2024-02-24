Google Pay app will be shut down in the country later this year





Google has announced that it will be shutting down the Google Pay app in the United States starting June 4, 2024. The move aims to simplify Google's payments services by moving all functionality to the Google Wallet platform. Google Wallet continues to be the primary place people make payments. Securely store payment cards used for tap and pay in stores with other digital items such as transit cards, driver's licenses, and state IDs. To simplify the app experience, the US version of the standalone Google Pay app will no longer be available. It will be available starting June 4, 2024, the company wrote in a blog post. To be clear, the Google Pay app will be discontinued in the US, but versions in other markets such as India and Singapore will be discontinued. The company says the app will continue to work. Google said in a blog that nothing will change for the millions of people who use the Google Pay app in India and Singapore as long as we continue to build for the unique needs of these countries. Users in India and Singapore will be able to use all other features as usual, including sending and receiving money and paying bills. Google Pay users must migrate to Google Wallet by the June deadline to continue using services like contactless payments in India and Singapore. You'll still have access to the most popular features, like tap-to-pay in-store and manage your payment methods directly from Google Wallet. One of the changes that will occur for US users with the transition is that they will be able to: You will no longer be able to send, receive, or request payments from other individuals through the Google Pay app. Additionally, users will no longer be able to use the Google Pay app for in-store tap-and-pay and payment card management. The company is advising current Google Pay users to migrate to his Google Wallet app, which combines features such as virtual debit. /Credit cards, tickets, passes, tap to pay. Users can check their account balances and transfer money to their bank accounts through the Google Pay website. Additionally, starting today, users will be able to find deals and offers not available in the Google Pay app in her Google Search.

