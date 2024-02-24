Google test crushes news





The News tab has been a staple of Google Search for more than 20 years, so you can imagine how confused some users were when it disappeared on Wednesday. It turns out that Google was testing a version of Search for News that didn't include his filters. The unannounced test surprised many.

No Google AI Search, so no need to learn about the benefits of slavery

We were testing different ways to display filters in search, and as a result, some users temporarily lost access to some filters, a Google spokesperson told Gizmodo in a statement. Told. Google says it is working hard to understand user preferences and has no plans to remove the news filter. Apparently people like the news.

However, for most Google search users;[ニュース]Tabs weren't the only filter. In one case, Google provided users with an AI-powered summary for this search instead of a news filter. This small-scale test could indicate where Google Search is headed as the company pushes Gemini further into its flagship products. Google widely released Gemini earlier this month, announcing that its premier generation AI would be gradually integrated into Gmail, Docs, and more. Perhaps that means replacing Google's news filters with AI-generated content.

Google is at a tipping point as a search company. A screenshot of Google Search from 2001 shows that news filters have always been a staple feature. The company is currently focusing its efforts on developing generative AI, but is having a hard time understanding it. The company suspended its newly released Gemini model this week after turning the diversity dial a little too far.

Meanwhile, Google announced a $60 million deal with Reddit to collect AI training data from online communities. This partnership will also increase content-forward display of Reddit information. This could mean Reddit posts showing up more in places like Google search, and it may have already started.

When you search for “Google is crushing independent sites,” Google shows a Reddit discussion above HouseFresh's actual article with a nearly identical heading. This could be another indicator of what Google Search has planned in the future.

Google's news switch in search results comes at a dire time for the digital media industry. Vice News announced Thursday that it is shutting down its website, laying off hundreds of staff members and moving to a studio model.

Google is struggling to push forward with generative AI, which is putting Google Search at risk. Search is Google's main source of revenue, but a look at the search generation experience shows how the company wants to bring its AI to search. Google may be risking everything for AI.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gizmodo.com/google-tests-killing-the-news-1851281505 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos